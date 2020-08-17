SI.com
Louisville Report
HomeFootballBasketballOther Sports
Search

Donovan Mitchell scores career-high 57 points in Game 1 vs. Nuggets

Matthew McGavic

The 2020 NBA Playoffs have only just begun, but former Louisville men's basketball star Donovan Mitchell is already scorching hot for his Utah Jazz.

Kicking off the opening round best-of-seven series against the Denver Nuggets down in the NBA's "bubble" in Orlando, Fla., the shooting guard exploded for a career-high 57 points in the Jazz's 135-127 overtime loss.

Mitchell went 19-33 from the floor with six three-pointers while making all thirteen of his free throw attempts to easily surpass his previous NBA best of 46 points, which he had done on three previous occasions.

The Greenwich, CT native also came close to achieving a triple-double, as he also nine rebounds and seven assists. He now owns five the six high-scoring games by a former Cardinal in the NBA Playoffs.

While his team took the loss, the 2016-17 First Team All-ACC selection was instrumental in forcing overtime and nearly pulling off the upset victory. He scored the final 19 regulation points for the sixth-seeded Jazz, only for Jamal Murray and the third-seeded Nuggets to take over in the extra period.

Mitchell's performance not only set a Jazz record for most points in a playoff game, but it also put him in rarified air. He is the youngest player to score 50+ in a playoff game since Michael Jordan's 63 vs. the Celtics in 1986, and it was the third-highest playoff scoring game behind MJ's 63 and Elgin Baylor's 61 in the 1962 NBA Finals also against the Celtics.

Mitchell and the Jazz will be back in action on Wednesday, August 19 for Game 2 of their series against the Nuggets. Tip-off is set for 4:00pm EST on TNT.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Notebook: Louisville Football Fall Camp Week 2

The second and final week of Louisville Football's 2020 Fall Camp is officially in the books. Here is our notebook of everything that transpired during the past week, including the program's first scrimmage of the preseason.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville commit Jaraye Williams named a Top 10 LB Prospect by SI All-American

Continuing with their positional rankings, SI All-American lists Louisville commit Jaraye Williams among the Top 10 linebackers in the Class of 2021

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Utilizes Depth at Running Back during Scrimmage

Cardinals have a group of "strong" runners behind Hawkins and Hall

samdraut

Competition Continues for Starting Kicker & Punter

Cardinals replacing place kicker Blanton Creque and punter Mason King, Ryan Chalifoux kicked in 2019

samdraut

Defense Steps Up in Second Half of Louisville's First Scrimmage

They gave up some big plays early, but the defense didn't hang their heads in Louisville's first scrimmage of fall camp and "rose up" to correct earlier mistakes and make plays in the second half.

Matthew McGavic

Newcomers Learn in Louisville's First Fall Scrimmage

Several veterans are held out of scrimmage as younger players gain experience for Louisville

samdraut

Louisville Conducts First Scrimmage of 2020 Fall Camp

Two weeks into fall camp, the Louisville Cardinals finally made their transition from the practice fields to the game field and held their first scrimmage.

Matthew McGavic

Three Former Cards taking part in NBA Playoffs

The quest for the Larry O'Brien Trophy begins today, and three former Louisville men's basketball players have a shot at it.

Matthew McGavic

Competition driving Louisville outside linebackers

Yasir Abdullah and Rodjay Burns return as starters for the outside linebackers

samdraut

UofL AD Vince Tyra Submits Plan for Fans at Home Football Games

Louisville Athletic Director Vince Tyra has submitted a plan to Governor Andy Beshear's office that would allow fans to attend home football games "in a limited capacity".

Matthew McGavic