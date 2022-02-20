Skip to main content

Donovan Mitchell to Miss 2022 NBA All-Star Game

The Utah Jazz star and former Louisville standout is sidelined with a non-COVID upper respiratory illness.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Former Louisville men's basketball standout and current NBA star Donovan Mitchell will be watching tonight’s NBA All-Star Game from the sidelines.

After being voted to the 2022 iteration of the All-Star Game as a reserve for the Western Conference, the fifth-year player for the Utah Jazz announced Sunday in a statement that he will not play due to a non-COVID related upper respiratory illness.

"It is a great honor and has always been a dream of mine to be selected as an NBA All-Star,” the statement read. “The entire All-Star weekend is a celebration of the basketball community, the fans and the sport I am blessed to play. I'm focused on getting well and back out on the court. Thank you for all the get-well wishes. I can't wait to see the game later today."

Mitchell is averaging 25.7 points per game, 4.2 rebounds and a career-best 5.2 assists per game. He is shooting a career-best 45.6 percent from the field as well as 35.1 percent on three point attempts. This is his third time being named an NBA All-Star, all coming in consecutive seasons.

Mitchell was named the Western Conference Player of the Month for December of 2021, averaging 30.2 points, 5.0 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game while shooting 50.2 percent from the field and 37.7 percent on three point attempts. He helped lead to Utah to a 12-2 record during his time on the court that month, and the Jazz currently sport a 36-22 overall record for the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference.

Mitchell was drafted with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Nuggets, only to be traded to the Jazz on draft night. As a sophomore at Louisville, Mitchell averaged 15.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists en route to being named a 2016-17 First Team All-ACC selection.

Tip-off between Team Durant and Team LeBron in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game is set for 8:00 p.m. EST on TBS and TNT.

(Photo of Donovan Mitchell: Rob Gray - USA TODAY Sports)

