Donovan Mitchell Named Western Conference Player of the Month

The Utah Jazz superstar and former Louisville standout averaged more than 30 points per game in the month of December.

SALT LAKE CITY - Former Louisville men's basketball standout and current NBA star Donovan Mitchell has been named the Western Conference Player of the Month for December of 2021, the league announced Tuesday.

The fifth-year player for the Jazz averaged 30.2 points, 5.0 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game while shooting 50.2 percent from the field and 37.7 percent on three point attempts. Mitchell played all but two games during the month of December, leading Utah to a 12-2 record during his time on the court last month. The Jazz currently have the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference with an overall record of 27-10.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound shooting guard is having another spectacular year, and is on pace to be named to his third NBA All-Star game. In 34 starts, he is averaging 25.7 points - good for seventh in the NBA - 5.1 assists, 3.9 rebounds and a career-best 1.6 steals per game. He is also shooting 45.7 percent from the field, 34.7 percent on three-pointers, and a career-best 87.8 percent at the free throw line.

Since entering the league in 2017, the Greenwich, Conn. native has experienced nothing but success and vaulted into certified superstardom. After a red-hot performance in the 2020 NBA Playoffs, Mitchell and the Jazz agreed to a five-year, $195 million designated rookie max extension, guaranteed for $163 million.

Mitchell was drafted with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Nuggets, only to be traded to the Jazz on draft night. As a sophomore at Louisville, Mitchell averaged 15.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists en route to being named a 2016-17 First Team All-ACC selection.

(Photo of Donovan Mitchell: Rob Gray - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter