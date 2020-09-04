SI.com
Louisville Report
HomeFootballBasketballOther Sports
Search

Montrezl Harrell wins NBA's 2019-20 Sixth Man of the Year Award

MatthewMcGavic

Former Louisville men's basketball star and current Los Angeles Clippers center/forward Montrezl Harrell has been named the NBA's 2019-20 Sixth Man of the Year, according to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Playing in his third season with the Clippers and fifth season overall, Harrell set career highs with 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. As the Clippers' backup center behind Ivica Zubac, he appeared in 63 games and started two while logging 27.8 minutes per contest. According to ESPN Stats and Info, he and Lou Williams are the first pair of reserves to average 18 points per game each coming off the bench since starters were first listed on the box score.

Harrell was selected by the Houston Rockets with the 32nd overall pick of the 2015 NBA Draft. He spent the first two seasons of his professional career with the organization, and was traded to the Clippers during the 2017 offseason in the blockbuster Chris Paul trade.

A three-year player for the Cardinals, Harrell averaged 15.7 points and 9.2 rebounds per game during his 2014-15 junior campaign and received the Karl Malone Award for the nation's top collegiate power forward that year. He finished his Louisville career as the program all-time dunk leader with 227, and as a national champion in 2013.

Harrell will be back in action on Saturday, Sept. 5 when the Clippers take on the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals. Tipoff is scheduled 9:00pm EST on TNT.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Justin Marshall Striving for Breakout 2020 Season

Louisville wide receiver Justin Marshall has spent the last twelve months gaining valuable in-game experience and taking mental notes from his peers. Now he believes he's primed for a breakout redshirt junior year.

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville Announces Changes to 2020 Football Safety Plan

The University of Louisville has officially reduced the capacity of home football games at Cardinal Stadium to 20%, and have made some changes to their already existing safety plan for the 2020 season.

MatthewMcGavic

UofL Picked to Finish Fourth in ACC, Atwell & Hawkins named to Preseason All-ACC Team

Louisville Football has been picked fourth in the ACC's Preseason Poll, and a pair of Cardinals have landed on the Preseason All-ACC team as well.

MatthewMcGavic

Javian Hawkins Resting Up After Vigorous Offseason Workouts

Running back Javian Hawkins hasn't seen many reps during Louisville's preseason scrimmages, but he has capitalized on every opportunity to get better that he can - including sand dune workouts over the summer in the hot Florida sun.

MatthewMcGavic

Competition is "very, very high" for Louisville's Third Starting Wide Receiver

While Justin Marshall is the presumptive favorite to land the majority of the reps at Louisville's third starting wide receiver position, plenty of others have put their talents on display through the preseason and given themselves a chance.

MatthewMcGavic

Cardinals develop "Louisville Football Action Plan" for positive change in the community

The Louisville football program has been brainstorming ideas all summer on how to address issues of social & racial injustice, and it seems like they finally have a plan in place.

MatthewMcGavic

Rodjay Burns Continuing to Grow as a Player & Leader

One of Louisville's top defensive assets, outside linebacker Rodjay Burns is only getting better as both a football player and a leader of his teammates.

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville Defense Using Last Season's Performance as Motivation

The Cardinals struggled on defense a year ago, but they're using their performance on that side of the ball as fuel heading into the 2020 season.

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville Gearing Up for Season Opener vs. Western Kentucky

The Cardinals have officially shifted into game prep mode for their first game of the 2020 season against the Hilltoppers, and the program is excited to have football on the horizon.

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville Getting Closer to Naming Starting Kicker & Punter

With the season less than two weeks away, the Louisville Cardinals are inching closer to naming a starter at both special teams positions - with a leader emerging at one of them.

MatthewMcGavic