Montrezl Harrell wins NBA's 2019-20 Sixth Man of the Year Award

Former Louisville men's basketball star and current Los Angeles Clippers center/forward Montrezl Harrell has been named the NBA's 2019-20 Sixth Man of the Year, according to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Playing in his third season with the Clippers and fifth season overall, Harrell set career highs with 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. As the Clippers' backup center behind Ivica Zubac, he appeared in 63 games and started two while logging 27.8 minutes per contest. According to ESPN Stats and Info, he and Lou Williams are the first pair of reserves to average 18 points per game each coming off the bench since starters were first listed on the box score.

Harrell was selected by the Houston Rockets with the 32nd overall pick of the 2015 NBA Draft. He spent the first two seasons of his professional career with the organization, and was traded to the Clippers during the 2017 offseason in the blockbuster Chris Paul trade.

A three-year player for the Cardinals, Harrell averaged 15.7 points and 9.2 rebounds per game during his 2014-15 junior campaign and received the Karl Malone Award for the nation's top collegiate power forward that year. He finished his Louisville career as the program all-time dunk leader with 227, and as a national champion in 2013.

Harrell will be back in action on Saturday, Sept. 5 when the Clippers take on the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals. Tipoff is scheduled 9:00pm EST on TNT.

