NCAA Cancels Division I Men's & Women's Basketball Tournaments

samdraut

The NCAA announced its 2020 Division I men’s and women’s basketball Tournaments have been canceled due to outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19). The NCAA canceled remaining winter and spring championships March 12. 

The NCAA announced on March 11 that the men's and women's tournament would be closed to fans, but greater precautionary measures were taken the following day. 

"Today, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Govenors canceled the Division I men's and women's basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships. This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities."

- Statement by NCAA

Louisville men’s basketball was predicted as a four-seed in the NCAA tournament in ESPN’s most recent Bracketology. The Cardinals (24-7) were ranked in the top-10 for a majority of the 2019-20 season.

After going 15-5 in the ACC, Louisville received a double-bye in the ACC men's basketball Tournament, which was canceled March 12. The Cardinals were set to play Syracuse in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament before the league decided to cancel to prevent further outbreak and spreading of coronavirus. 

Louisville women’s basketball was listed as a two-seed for the NCAA tournament in ESPN’s Bracketology. The Cardinals (28-4) won the ACC regular season title outright for the first time in program history after sharing the regular season championship each of the past two seasons. 

Louisville lost to the Florida State Seminoles in the semifinals of the ACC women's basketball Tournament, which was played last week. 

Louisville athletics announced March 12 that all athletic activities were suspended indefinitely, in conjunction with a similar decision made by the ACC.

