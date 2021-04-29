NCAA Expecting Louisville's IARP Case to be Resolved Within 12 Months

The men's basketball program received one Level I and three Level II allegations last May, and is being heard through an independent process.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - If you, like many others in the city of Louisville, have been wondering when the current infractions case against the men's basketball program will come to an end, it seems we finally have a time frame - albeit an extended one.

In a press release Tuesday from the most recent NCAA Board of Governors meeting, the NCAA wrote that they had recently heard a "general update" regarding the Independent Accountability Review Process, and hope to have all IARP cases resolved within a year.

"Decisions in all six cases are expected within the next 12 months," the NCAA wrote. "The chief panel members will continue discussions with membership regarding the commitment to timeliness, fairness and consistency in the processing of cases."

Louisville's case was officially referred to the IARP this past February, following the footsteps of Memphis, NC State, Kansas, LSU and Arizona. The first case to be accepted into the IARP was with Memphis back on Mar. 4, 2020, and has yet to be resolved.

The IARP essentially serves as an alternate to the Committee on Infractions for complex cases, and was created in 2018 based on recommendations from the Commission on College Basketball, led by former U.S. Secretary of State Condaleeza Rice.

Last May, the men's basketball program received a Notice of Allegations that consisted of one Level I and three Level II allegations, stemming from the recruitment of Brian Bowen and the Adidas pay-for-play scheme uncovered by the FBI in late 2017.

Louisville filed their response to the NOA in September, and insisted that they were "a victim of the conspiracy, not a participant in it", and the panel "should reject the enforcement staff's dramatically overbroad theory".

The NCAA responded to their response in December, but did not see eye to eye with the University. They stated that they are “unaware of any factual information that warrants a lower penalty range for the institution related to the Level I and II violations present in this case.’’

