NCAA Closes Off Men's & Women's Basketball Tournaments To Fans

Matthew McGavic

In a statement released today by President Mark Emmert, the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) has decided to close off the upcoming men's and women's basketball tournaments to fans due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak spreading across the United States and internationally. 

"The NCAA continues to assess the impact of the COVID-19 in consultiation with public health officials and our COVID-19 advisory panel. Based on their advice and my discussions with the NCAA Board of Governors, I have made the decision to conduct our upcoming championship events, including the Division 1 men’s & women’s basketball tournaments, with ONLY essential staff and limited family in attendance. While I understand how disappointing this is for all of our fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States. This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches administrators, fans and most importantly our student-athletes. We recognize the opportunity to compete in an NCAA national championship is an experience of a lifetime for the students and their families. Today we will move forward and conduct championships consistent with the current information and will continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed."

- Mark Emmert

The decision comes just minutes after the NCAA assembled COVID-19 Advisory Panel advised this course of action. The tournament games will be limited to essential staff and families.

The NCAA men's basketball tournament is set to start March 17. 

Louisville men's basketball was predicted as a four-seed in the NCAA tournament in ESPN's most recent Bracketology. The Cardinals begin play in the ACC tournament March 12. 

Louisville women's basketball is listed as a two-seed for the NCAA tournament in ESPN's Bracketology. 

