Report: Louisville Needs ACC Clearance for Proposed 'Battle of the Bluegrass' Date

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Mark your calendars, or at least for now anyways.

After there had been some serious doubts that the annual Louisville-Kentucky college basketball rivalry game would even be played during the 2020-21, the Battle of the Bluegrass now has a tentative date of Dec. 26, 2020 according to Kentucky head coach John Calipari.

But, according to CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Louisville has some logistics to iron out with the Atlantic Coast Conference to make that happen.

Sources tell him that Louisville will need clearance from the ACC to host Kentucky at the KFC Yum! Center on the proposed date, due to the Cardinals receiving three December ACC regular season games: 12/15-16, 12/22 & 12/29-30.

Reason being is because per NCAA rules, programs are required to have at least three days off for Christmas. However, Rothstein is also reporting that the ACC could potentially give Louisville a bye during the 12/29-30 window, allowing them to have 12/27-29 off.

Earlier this month, Louisville head coach Chris Mack said that he was unsure Louisville-Kentucky would even happen in 2020-21 because of fan attendance and scheduling issues.

Calipari then said in a statement to the Courier-Journal that were prepared the play the game "under the previously agreed upon terms", and then later said they "have the date and the time [for the game] unless that changes".

These comments appeared to have struck a chord with Mack, as the third-year head coach then posted a video to Twitter in which he took several shot at Calipari regarding the behind-the-scenes scheduling process.

Two hours later, Calipari posted to Twitter: "See you December 26th. Can't wait!"

(Photo of Chris Mack, John Calipari: Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal, Louisville Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp