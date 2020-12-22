FootballBasketballOther Sports
Search

Louisville's Josh Nickelberry Listed As Available vs. Pitt

The sophomore guard can finally make his 2020-21 season debut for the Louisville men's basketball program.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

(Photo of Josh Nickelberry: Jamie Rhodes/USA TODAY Sports)

PITTSBURGH - When the Louisville men's basketball program takes the floor at Pittsburgh tonight for their Atlantic Coast Conference opener, one of their players could be in line to make their season debut.

On the program's availability report prior to tipoff, sophomore guard Josh Nickelberry was not listed as "unavailable" for the first time of the 2020-21 season. While he is not expected to play major minutes against the Panthers, it is a huge boost to an otherwise thin roster for the Cardinals.

Throughout most of the young season, Louisville (4-1, 0-0 ACC) has had just nine scholarship players at their disposal due to various injuries. Forward/center & co-captain Malik Williams is out 12 weeks with a foot injury, guard Charles Minlend is out for six with a knee injury, and Nickelberry has been out indefinitely following offseason arthroscopic knee surgery.

Forward Samuell Williamson had also missed the game vs. Western Kentucky due to a right big toe injury, and guard Carlik Jones was forced to sit in Louisville's previous game vs. Wisconsin due to return to play guidelines after previously testing positive for COVID-19.

As a freshman last season, the Fayetteville, N.C. native averaged 3.7 minutes of action while playing in 15 of the Cardinals' 31 games, averaging 0.8 points. As a senior for Northwood Temple Academy the year before, he averaged 26.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, and led them to the 1A NCISAA North Carolina state championship.

Tipoff between the Panthers & Cardinals is set for 7:00 p.m. EST on Fox Sports South.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

USATSI_13982505_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Louisville's Josh Nickelberry Listed As Available vs. Pitt

USATSI_12909017_168388606_lowres
Other Sports

Four Cards Named 2021 Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Preseason All-Americans

FSU-UL-56
Football

Five Cards Honored on 2020 All-ACC Football Team

USATSI_15334719_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Pitt Panthers

USATSI_15339708_168388606_lowres
Football

Cards in the NFL: 2020 Week 15

USATSI_13732106_168388606_lowres
Football

Louisville S Isaiah Hayes Declares For 2021 NFL Draft

USATSI_13677161_168388606_lowres
Football

DL Jared Goldwire Not Returning to Louisville

USATSI_12908860_168388606_lowres
Other Sports

Louisville Ranked No. 11 in Collegiate Baseball Newspaper 2021 Preseason Poll

Cards_SetonHall_01
Basketball

Head Coach Chris Mack, Forward Quinn Slazinski Talk Wisconsin & Preview Pitt