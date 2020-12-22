Louisville's Josh Nickelberry Listed As Available vs. Pitt

The sophomore guard can finally make his 2020-21 season debut for the Louisville men's basketball program.

(Photo of Josh Nickelberry: Jamie Rhodes/USA TODAY Sports)

PITTSBURGH - When the Louisville men's basketball program takes the floor at Pittsburgh tonight for their Atlantic Coast Conference opener, one of their players could be in line to make their season debut.

On the program's availability report prior to tipoff, sophomore guard Josh Nickelberry was not listed as "unavailable" for the first time of the 2020-21 season. While he is not expected to play major minutes against the Panthers, it is a huge boost to an otherwise thin roster for the Cardinals.

Throughout most of the young season, Louisville (4-1, 0-0 ACC) has had just nine scholarship players at their disposal due to various injuries. Forward/center & co-captain Malik Williams is out 12 weeks with a foot injury, guard Charles Minlend is out for six with a knee injury, and Nickelberry has been out indefinitely following offseason arthroscopic knee surgery.

Forward Samuell Williamson had also missed the game vs. Western Kentucky due to a right big toe injury, and guard Carlik Jones was forced to sit in Louisville's previous game vs. Wisconsin due to return to play guidelines after previously testing positive for COVID-19.

As a freshman last season, the Fayetteville, N.C. native averaged 3.7 minutes of action while playing in 15 of the Cardinals' 31 games, averaging 0.8 points. As a senior for Northwood Temple Academy the year before, he averaged 26.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, and led them to the 1A NCISAA North Carolina state championship.

Tipoff between the Panthers & Cardinals is set for 7:00 p.m. EST on Fox Sports South.

