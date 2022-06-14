Kenny Payne: Louisville Won't Use NIL in Recruiting Pitches

While fully supportive of NIL, the new head coach of the Cardinals wants to bring in players where money isn't the first thing on their mind.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - When the University of Louisville hired Kenny Payne to be the next head coach of their men's basketball program back in mid-March, it was met with near-universal praise from the UofL fanbase. From his experience as a former Cardinal to his abilities as a player developer, hope for the program's future began to arise.

One of the biggest pros to his hiring is his status as elite recruiter. During his decade as an assistant at Kentucky, he played a significant role in the their incredible recruiting run during the 2010's, helping them secure a top-two recruiting class - including five No. 1 classes - in each of his ten seasons on staff.

With his return to the collegiate ranks after spending two seasons with the New York Knicks, the recruiting landscape looks markedly different. Both the one-time transfer rule and name, image and likeness - whether the NCAA wants to admit it or not - add two massive wrinkles to modern college basketball recruiting.

During his short time as the head man of the Cardinals, Payne has emphasized on a handful of occasions that he is very much for players benefitting from NIL. But he has also made clear that he does not want it to be the solo reason a prospect or transfer opts to play for Louisville.

Speaking to roughly 2,000 fans on Monday night as part of a Q&A with season ticket holders, Payne was asked by Luke Hancock on how different the college game from his stint at Kentucky. As expected, NIL was one of the topics that came up during his answer. He made clear that it will not be used during the recruiting process, and that he wants to bring in players where money isn't the first thing on their mind.

"NIL is a good thing if we use it in the right way," he said. "But if you're going to make a college decision on NIL, you're going to make a mistake."

Payne went on to tell a story about how he lost a recruitment battle since taking the Louisville job because of NIL, despite the fact that the program does have the ability to offer players lucrative NIL deals.

"Here's how the conversation went," Payne said. "'Coach, you signed this kid from Tennessee, he's really good. How in the world do you see us playing together?' Are you watching NBA games? Do you see two talented forwards on the court together. 'Yes sir.' So why in the world would you ever ask me that question, kid? Why would you ask me that? 'Alright coach, you're right.'

The second question: 'How much money are you going to give me in NIL?' I'm absolutely not going tell you one dime that I'm going to give you. You will not come to this school for NIL. I'm not going to do it, and I have NIL money. The very next day, he went to another school."

It's a similar sentiment expressed last month during an interview with The Field of 68's Jeff Goodman. He embraces NIL, but it's not the be-all and end-all, nor will it ever be in his program.

"Kids want to be taken care of, and I'm great with that. Except I need you to know that's not why you choose a school," Payne said to Goodman.

Instead of using NIL as a part of his recruiting pitch, Payne is using the prospect of reaching the NBA and attaining that money in his spiel. Reason being is that he wants to push players to greatness, and simultaneously wants to bring in players that want to be pushed, as opposed to those who simply want to be handed money or a certain role on a team.

"I want kids that want to be great," he said. "I want kids that want to be coached by my staff, because that staff was put together for greatness. I want kids that want to win championships. I want high character kids, and I'm nervous about that, because today's society is about 'just give me.' I want givers, I don't want takers.

"So when I'm talking about recruiting a kid, I'm talking about, are you a giver or a taker? When you're on the court, how do get along with your teammates? What is the chemistry of you and your teammates? What is the chemistry of the teammates to you? That's important to me."

(Photo of Kenny Payne: Jeff Faughender - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

