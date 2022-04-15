Skip to main content

Former Louisville Guard Noah Locke Commits to Providence

He is the second former Cardinal to find his new home.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Another former member of the Louisville men’s basketball program has found their new home, as guard Noah Locke announced Friday that he has committed to Providence.

He is the second former Cardinal to find his new transfer home, following Samuell Williamson’s commitment to SMU. Gabe Wiznitzer, Matt Cross and Dre Davis are also in the portal, and have yet to make a decision.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound shooting guard was seen as a major addition last offseason due to his three-point shooting prowess on a team that sorely needed it. He averaged 10.6 points per game as a junior at Florida, shooting 40.4 percent from long distance with a team-high 57 made threes.

Unfortunately, things never quite materialized at Louisville for the Baltimore native. He finished as the Cardinals leading scorer at 9.6 points per game, but shot just 35.8 percent from the field and 34.2 percent on three-point attempts. He scored in double figures during 18 of Louisville's 32 games, but also tallied six points or less in ten games.

Louisville has seen a fair amount of roster turnover since the end of their tumultuous 2021-22 season, one that saw them mutually part with Chris Mack in January. The Cardinals have just five confirmed returners for next season in Sydney Curry, El Ellis, Mike James, Jae'Lyn Withers and J.J. Traynor. Eight players from last season either entered the transfer portal or graduated.

(Photo of Noah Locke: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

