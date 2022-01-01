Skip to main content
    January 1, 2022
    Nuggets Sign Carlik Jones to 10-Day Contract

    The former Louisville standout made his NBA debut last week.
    Author:

    DENVER - Carlik Jones is on the move.

    The Denver Nuggets announced Saturday that they have signed the former Louisville men's basketball standout to 10-day contract. His signing comes one day after his 10-day hardship exception with the Dallas Mavericks came to an end.

    Under his previous contract with the Mavericks, Jones played in three games, including his NBA debut on Dec. 23 against the Bucks. Over those three games, he logged two points, five assists, three rebounds and a steal in 19 minutes.

    The 6-foot-1, 185-pound guard signed an undrafted free agent deal with Dallas after going unselected in the 2021 NBA Draft, but was waived just before the start of the season. He was then signed by the Mavericks' G-League affiliate, the Texas Legends, and averaged 20.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists over 10 games before signing to Dallas’ active roster.

    During his lone season at Louisville, Jones was one of the best players in the Atlantic Coast Conference. He averaged 16.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game, while shooting 40.2% from the field and 32.1% on three-point attempts. He was only player in the ACC to rank among the top six in scoring, assists, assists/turnovers ratio and free throw percentage.

    Jones was named a First Team All-ACC selection, becoming the third Cardinal to be receive the honor, joining Nwora in 2020 and Donovan Mitchell in 2017. He received the third-highest votes and finished tied for second in the conference player of the year vote.

    Prior to joining Louisville, the Cincinnati native was regarded as the top graduate transfer during the 2020 offseason. He averaged 20.0 points, 5.5 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game in his redshirt junior year at Radford, winning Big South Player of the Year.

    (Photo of Carlik Jones: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports)

