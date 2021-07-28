Jordan Nwora Scores 33 Points vs. Germany in Tokyo Olympics

The former Louisville men’s basketball star has been a key piece for the Nigerian Men’s National Basketball Team in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

(Photo of Jordan Nwora via Nigeria Men’s National Basketball Team)

TOKYO - It has been an incredibly busy month of July for former Louisville men’s basketball star Jordan Nwora. Just last week, his Milwaukee Bucks clinched their first NBA title in nearly 50 years, doing so in his rookie season.

Now, as part of his first Olympic stint with the Nigeria Men’s National Basketball Team, he is putting his prolific scoring and shooting skills on full display.

Facing Germany in Nigeria’s second Preliminary Round game of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the 6-foot-8, 225-pound wing notched a game-high 33 points on 13-20 from the field and a blistering 7-12 on three-point attempts during their 99-92 loss.

It was the second-highest single game individual scoring output so far in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, trailing only Luka Doncic’s 48 points for Slovakia vs. Argentina. Nwora also had a team-high seven rebounds.

Despite not starting in either of Nigeria’s two games to start the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Nwora has arguably been one of their top scoring threat. In their 84-67 loss to Australia on Monday, he had 10 points on 4-12 and 2-6 shooting, three rebounds and four steals in his Olympic debut.

If Nigeria has any hopes of reaching the 8-team Knockout Stage, they will have to win their third and final Preliminary Round game vs. Italy on July 31 at 12:40 a.m. EST. Some extra help will be needed along the way from the other members of their group, Germany and Australia, as well as the remainder of the tournament field.

The first and second place teams from each of the three four-team groups, and the two best third-place teams overall will advance to the Knockout Stage. Germany (1-) currently leads Group B with three points, with Nigeria (0-2), Australia (1-0) and Italy (1-0) in a three-way tie with two points.

