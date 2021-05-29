Jordan Nwora, Bucks Sweep Heat to Reach Eastern Conference Semis

The former Louisville star is getting one step closer to winning an NBA title.

MIAMI - The first series of the 2021 NBA Playoffs is now in the books, and it's sending a former member of the Louisville men's basketball program to the next round.

The No. 3 seeded Milwaukee Bucks completed their four-game sweep over the sixth-seeded Miami Heat in round one of the Eastern Conference playoffs on Saturday, becoming the first team in the postseason field to punch their ticket to the conference semifinals.

Bucks rookie small forward and former Cardinals star Jordan Nwora might have had a minimal impact on the outcome of the series, but he still gained valuable experience in his young career.

The 6-foot-8, 225-pound wing made his playoff debut in game two, notching five points on 2-6 from the field and 1-3 on three point attempts, as well as two rebounds and a block. He went 0-4 in game three, and did not play in games one and four.

The Buffalo, N.Y. native only saw action in 30 games during the regular season, partially due to an ankle injury. He averaged 5.7 points and 2.0 rebounds, and put up a career-high 34 points and 14 rebounds in the regular season finale.

Milwaukee will face the winner of the opening round series between the No. 2 seeded Brooklyn Nets and No. 7 Boston Celtics. Brooklyn leads the series 2-1 in the best-of-seven series. Game one's date and time have yet to be announced.

