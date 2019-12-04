Nwora gives complete effort against Michigan

Jordan Nwora didn’t have his most efficient shooting night in Louisville men’s basketball victory over Michigan at the KFC Yum! Center Dec. 3, but the junior did more than score. Nwora finished with 22 points, 12 rebounds and just one turnover in the Cardinals’ 58-43 win.

Louisville coach Chris Mack said Nwora’s rebounding was the best part of his performance.

“I loved seeing how he rebounded the ball on both ends of the floor,” Mack said. “To have three guys in double figures, I’m used to Dwayne [Sutton], Steve [Enoch] I’m used to this year as well, sometimes there aren’t enough rebounds to go around.”

Sutton had 11 rebounds while Enoch pulled down 10 rebounds, but Nwora finished with the team-high in rebounds as Michigan was limited to 25.9 percent from the field.

Despite shooting 9 of 23 from the field, Nwora scored when it counted most.

After Louisville held a 10-point halftime lead, Michigan closed its deficit to four points three minutes into the second half. Nwora answered with a driving runner of the glass. He scored on Louisville’s next possession to return its lead to eight.

“I saw how they were playing it with their five-man, I was able to attack him, use my speed on him and convert some layups,” Nwora said.

He had a basket with 3:35 left on an assist from Ryan McMahon to give Louisville a 49-37 lead.

“Jordan is a talented guy,” Mack said. “I thought he played on both ends of the floor. To have only one turnover, he had the ball in his hands a lot. He missed some shots he normally makes, but he also sealed the deal on a couple of them. I have come to expect that.”

Nwora has scored 20 points or more in six of Louisville’s eight games this season. He said he improved this offseason from international play and competing against teammates in practice.