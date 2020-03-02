Mack on Nwora: "One of His Most Complete Games in a Louisville Uniform"

Heading into likely his final game at the KFC Yum! Center, Louisville forward Jordan Nwora's goal was simple but straight forward. He just wanted to do his best to do the little things to help them win, and that he "didn't want to go out and have my last game here be on a bad note."

That predetermined mindset translated well onto the court, as Nwora's sixth double-double of the year (20 points, 12 rebounds) combined with his defensive efforts was one of the main factors in the Cards' 68-52 win over Virginia Tech. He also chipped in a pair of assists and a steal over 35:42 minutes played.

Louisville head coach Chris Mack believes that not only was it a great performance on behalf of his star player, but perhaps one of his best collegiate performances ever.

"I thought Jordan [Nwora] maybe played one of his most complete games in a Louisville uniform. Ironically his last one here," Mack said. "I thought on the defensive end he gave great effort. He guarded the ball exceedingly well, he rebounded. I thought he made the right plays in transition. It was good to see"

Mack believes that Nwora's aggression and pure effort contributed to his noteworthy performance against the Hokies. This was pleasing for the second year head coach, as he had questioned his overall mental toughness in recent weeks.

"I thought his whole mentality was a little bit more aggressive. I thought he gave tremendous effort on the defensive end," he said. "I've told you when he hasn't played hard and doesn't do things that effect winnings, and it was a 180 today. It was awesome to see. If he continues to do that, it makes us that much harder to play against."

