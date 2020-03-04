Louisville Report
Jordan Nwora Named a Julius Erving Award Finalist

Matthew McGavic

University of Louisville men's basketball junior forward Jordan Nwora has been named one of the finalists for the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced today. The award is given to the top small forward in Division I men's college basketball

Five players made the cut for the award. Alongside Nwora are Gonzaga's Corey Kispert, Memphis' Precious Achiuwa, Villanova's Saddiq Bey and Xavier's Naji Marshall.

Nwora, the preseason ACC Player of the Year and First Team All-American by the Associated Press, leads the team in scoring and is second in the ACC at 18.0 points per game. He is also top five in the conference in rebounding (7.4 RPG), free throw percentage (81.0%) and threes per games (2.4).

“Narrowing this list of candidates to just five finalists has been no easy feat and these young men should be extremely proud,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. “We thank all our committee members, especially Mr. Erving, and we look forward to his involvement as we determine our winner in the coming weeks. We also encourage fans to cast their votes as part of our selection process.”

The winner of the Julius Erving Small Forward of the year award will be announced on Friday, Apr. 10 at The College Basketball Awards. They will be announced alongside the winners of the Bob Cousy Point Guard Award, the Jerry West Shooting Guard Award, the Karl Malone Power Forward Award and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center Award.

