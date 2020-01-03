Jordan Nwora learns humility in Louisville's loss

Jordan Nwora learned humility, Louisville men’s basketball coach Chris Mack said, after struggling in an annual rivalry last week. The junior went 2 of 10 from the field with three turnovers in the Cardinals’ 78-70 overtime loss to Kentucky Dec. 28 in Lexington.

Nwora played 39 minutes, but never seemed comfortable offensively. He made just 1 of 6 shots from behind the arc and was a relative non-factor for much of the game. Mack said Nwora can learn from his performance.

Mack and the Louisville coaching staff has worked with Nwora on being more involved in the game when he isn’t scoring.

“I think Jordan settled, I think he has got to figure out ways to effect the game other than scoring the ball when his shot isn’t falling,” Mack said. “He missed some easy ones that he usually makes, I think he pressed beyond that. When his shot isn’t falling or things aren’t going his way on the offensive end, I think great players find a way to affect the game and affect winning.”

Nwora, a preseason All-American, is Louisville's leading scorer at 20.2 points per game along with averaging 7.2 rebounds.

After struggling against Kentucky, Mack believes Nwora has taken a step forward in practice as Louisville prepares for Florida State Jan. 4 at the KFC Yum! Center.

“Everybody on our team has strengths and weaknesses. Jordan sometimes defines himself, or lets his scoring effect who he is in other areas,” Mack said. “He has grown so much in other areas. We need him to affect the game in other ways. He needs to be able to make winning plays and not just being on a team that wins, but make plays that affect winning.”