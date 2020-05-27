Jordan Nwora fine-tuning aspects of his game

Louisville Report
With nearly 1,300 points and 178 3-pointers in his college career, Jordan Nwora is a proven scorer.

The former forward for Louisville men’s basketball continues to develop his scoring ability as he prepares for professional basketball, but his daily workouts that go from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. have another emphasis.

Nwora spends time improving his ballhandling and agility. He wants to get quicker, which he believes will help him defensively at the next level.

Ballhandling and quickness can allow Nwora to become more well-rounded.

“I don’t think a lot of people are worried how I score the ball or how I shoot,” Nwora said. “Just those two things are the biggest things I need to work on.”

Along with having access to a gym for daily workouts, Nwora has a coach as well. Alex Nwora, Jordan’s father, coached the Nigerian National Team and the men’s basketball team for Erie Community College in Buffalo.

“It is really good having him to be able to help me out through this process,” Nwora said. “I’m lucky to be able to work out right now.”

While the NBA Draft process is anything but normal this year with the COVID-19 pandemic, Nwora says he has used the downtime to his benefit.

“My body is getting better,” Nwora said. “I have been going really hard in the gym, so I feel like this time has been the time for me to improve.”

Nwora played a team-high 33.1 minutes per game as a junior, averaging 18.0 points and 7.7 rebounds. He was the only player to rank in the ACC’s top 10 in scoring, rebounding, free throw percentage, field goal percentage and 3-pointers made per game.

While he hasn’t been able to workout for NBA teams during the pandemic, Nwora hasn’t been bothered by it.

“Mentally it’s not very tough for me,” Nwora said. “I’m just sitting and waiting.”

