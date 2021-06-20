Jordan Nwora Heading to Eastern Conference Finals

The former Louisville men's basketball star is now one step away from reaching the NBA Finals.

(Photo of Jordan Nwora: Daniel Dunn - USA TODAY Sports)

NEW YORK - Former Louisville men’s basketball star Jordan Nwora is now one step closer to becoming an NBA champion.

Facing the second-seeded Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference semifinals, the No. 3 seeded Milwaukee Bucks pulled off a 115-111 overtime victory in the deciding game seven Saturday night, pulling off the upset and advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals. It is their second ECF berth in the last three seasons.

Unfortunately, the 6-foot-8, 225-pound wing was not able to see the court in any of the seven game series. After not entering the game in the series opener, he was diagnosed with a left thigh contusion prior to game two, and subsequently ruled out for the remainder of the series. His availability has yet to be determined for the ECF.

However, the rookie has been able to get some valuable playoff experience to start his young career. Against the Miami Heat in the opening round of the Eastern Conference playoffs, he made his playoff debut in game two, notching five points on 2-6 from the field and 1-3 on three point attempts, as well as two rebounds and a block. He went 0-4 in game three, and did not play in games one and four.

The Buffalo, N.Y. native only saw action in 30 games during the regular season, partially due to an ankle injury. He averaged 5.7 points and 2.0 rebounds, and put up a career-high 34 points and 14 rebounds in the regular season finale.

Out of the three former Cardinals to make it to the 2021 NBA Playoffs, Nwora is the only one remaining. Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz were eliminated by the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference semis, while Montrezl Harrell and the Los Angeles Lakers fell to the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference's opening round.

Milwaukee will face the winner of the series between the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers and No. 5 Atlanta Hawks. That series is dead even at three games a piece, with the decisive game seven tipping off on Jun. 20 at 8:00 p.m. EST on TNT.

The Eastern Conference Finals will begin on Wednesday, Jun. 23 at 8:30 p.m. EST on TNT.

