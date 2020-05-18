Louisville Report
Louisville offers Class of 2022 point guard Paul McMillan IV

Matthew McGavic

The University of Louisville men's basketball program is the latest to officially offer a scholarship to Class of 2022 point guard Paul McMillan IV, his father announced Monday.

A 6-foot-one, 170 pound ball-handler from Cincinnati, McMillan is the second-ranked prospect in the state of Ohio, the No. 10 point guard and No. 42 prospect in the Class of 2022 according to the 247Sports' own rankings. Listed as a four-star prospect, McMillan has also collected offers from area schools such as Cincinnati, Xavier and Dayton.

If there's anything you should know about McMillan, it's that he can flat out score the basketball. After transferring to Woodward HS for his sophomore season, he averaged 31.3 points per game while shooting 55.5% from the field, 43.4% from beyond the arc and 80.6% at the free throw line. Even as a freshman, he averaged 24.7 points, 3.8 rebounds 4.0 assists per game at Hughes HS to win Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference Player of the Year.

McMillan is the 6th uncommitted 2022 prospect to receive an offer from the Cardinals and the second point guard following Jaden Bradley's offer.

