Watch: Kenny Payne Introduces Danny Manning as Louisville Assistant Coach

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Kenny Payne's first staff as a head coach is nearly complete.

Danny Manning, a former Kansas legend and head coach at both Tulsa and Wake Forest, was tabbed by Payne Friday as the second assistant on his staff. Former Duke assistant Nolan Smith was officially announced as the first assistant on Monday.

"Another home run hit in Danny Manning," Payne said during Manning's introductory press conference. "One of the greatest players to ever play college ball, one of the best NBA players to ever play, a hell of a basketball mind as a coach. What better situation for me, my first head coaching job, than to have this brother - who I consider it brother - right next to me. Guiding me, helping me, giving me his experiences along with mine and Nolan's, and trying to build this together.

The 55-year-old Manning most recently served as an assistant at Maryland, and was tabbed as the interim head coach following Mark Turgeon's resignation early last December. Before joining Turgeon's staff in 2021, Manning had previously served as the head coach at Wake Forest for six seasons.

"There's not too many times you get a chance to work for and be around people in this profession that you really, really care for, and enjoy being around," Manning said. "For me, when that opportunity came about, I discussed it with my wife and my family, and knew it was something I wanted to do. I'm excited, fortunate and blessed to have the opportunity to do, and didn't want to miss out on getting in on the ground level with Kenny as he builds this program."

A four-year player for the Jayhawks from 1984 to 1988, Manning is one of the most accomplished players in the history of college basketball. He is Kansas' all-time leading scorer, a two-time consensus First-Team All-American, and in 1988 was the National Player of the Year and helped the Jayhawks win the national championship.

Below is Manning's full introductory press conference:

(Photo of Danny Manning, Kenny Payne: Matt McGavic - Louisville Report)

