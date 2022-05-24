Watch: Kenny Payne Introduces Milt Wagner as Louisville Staff Member

Wagner is one of the top players in the history of the Cardinals' men's basketball program.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With his bench staff completely assembled, Louisville men's basketball head coach Kenny Payne is starting to add to the rest of his support staff.

Milt Wagner, one of the greatest players in the history of the program, was tabbed by Payne as the Cardinals' Director of Player Development and Alumni Relations. Reece Gaines, who previously held the position, will remain on staff in video operations.

"I shouldn't have to introduce this guy. This is Louisville basketball right here to my right," Payne said during Wagner's introductory press conference. "I'm fortunate enough to be in a position to surround myself with, not just people that I have had relationships with, but the best of the best. For this university to bring back Milt Wagner, and me being the person that's starting it, it's pretty special for me."

Wagner played for the Cardinals from 1981 to 1986, and has his fingers all over the record book. He ranks sixth all-time in scoring with 1,834 career points, ninth in career assists with 432, and is 10th in career free throw percentage at 81.4 percent. He was a starter on Louisville's 1986 championship team, and also helped the Cards reach three Final Fours.

“It’s an honor for me to return to my alma mater and work alongside my brother Kenny Payne,” Wagner said in a release. “Louisville is my second home and I’ve always wanted to return here to work with this historic program that I contributed my blood, sweat and tears for as a student-athlete. I’m thrilled to be here with a terrific staff and help this program achieve at the highest level.”

Below is Wagner's full introductory press conference:

(Photo of Milt Wagner, Kenny Payne: Matt McGavic - Louisville Report)

