Watch: Kenny Payne, Louisville Players Talk Start to Season, Preview Maui Invitational

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The start to the Kenny Payne era of the Louisville men’s basketball program hasn’t gone as smoothly as many had hoped it would.

Hosting Bellarmine, Wright State and Appalachian State for their first three games of the 2022-23 season, Cardinals came up short in every matchup, falling to each opponent by a single point. It’s the first time since the 1986-87 season that Louisville has started 0-3, and the first time since the 1940-41 season that they lost their first three home games.

“I don't even care about the record,” Payne said. “I know that sounds strange. Do I believe that we are losers? No. In no shape, form or fashion. Do I believe that we have stuff to learn? Yes.“

It won’t get much easier for the Cardinals in their immediate future, as they will head to Hawaii next for a trio of games in the Maui Invitation, where the rest of the eight-team field is a combined 20-1. They’ll start with No. 9 Arkansas next Monday, then face either No. 10 Creighton or No. 23 Texas Tech on Tuesday. Their Wednesday opponent has yet to be determined.

“As a group, we're super excited,” guard El Ellis said. “We can't wait to go somewhere else and play. It's a really tough field, but honestly, every team in college basketball is a good team. I feel like we're prepared and we're ready to go.”

Prior to their departure for Hawaii, Payne, forward, Ellis and forward Mike James took time to meet with the media. They discussed their start to the season, how they can turn things around, the Maui Invitational itself and more.

Below are the videos from their press conference:

Head Coach Kenny Payne

Guard El Ellis and Forward Mike James

(Photo of Kenny Payne, Louisville Players: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

