Watch: Louisville HC Kenny Payne Recaps Miami, Previews Florida State

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It been exactly one month since the Louisville men's basketball program officially tipped off their 2022-23 campaign, and they're still searching for win No. 1

Their last five games haven't been close, either. The Cardinals were out-scored 231-to-154 by Arkansas, Texas Tech and Cincinnati in the Maui Invitational, then promptly followed that up with back-to-back 25+ point losses at home to Maryland and Miami to move them to 0-8 to start the Kenny Payne era.

"I said this from day one in my (introductory) press conference that I'm watching this see who's gonna jump off the Titanic," Payne said. "I wasn't joking. I knew it was gonna be hard to rebuild this thing. In no way am I discouraged about anything that I've been through, anything that we've done."

Their next opponent in Florida State, which will be Louisville's first ACC road game of the year, has also struggled but do still present some challenges and a potential mismatch for Louisville. Despite being 1-9 on the year, the Seminoles are still the second-tallest team in D1 basketball, according to KenPom.

"Florida State is a very, very good defensive team," Payne said. "They create challenges because they use their length to pick up full court. They're aggressive, they collapse on drives. If you think you're playing for yourself, and you're driving the ball to score, they're gonna take that away."

Prior to their matchup with the Seminoles, Payne took time to meet with the media. They discussed the previous game against Maryland ... and more.

Below is the videos from his press conference:

Head Coach Kenny Payne

(Photo of Kenny Payne: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

