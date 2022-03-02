Mike Pegues Explains Decision to Exclude Malik Williams from Virginia Tech Game

The fifth year big man did not make the trip to Blacksburg, Va. for the Cardinals' road matchup with the Hokies.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - When Louisville took the floor at Virginia Tech Tuesday night, they did so without one of their to players available for the game. In fact, he wasn't even on the sideline.

Just prior to tip-off of the Cardinals' matchup with the Hokies, it was announced that fifth year forward/center Malik Williams did not make the trip to Blacksburg for the game, and that the reason for his absence was a coaches decision.

After Louisville fell to Tech 75-43 to snap a 17-game winning streak in the series for the Cardinals, interim head coach Mike Pegues offered an explanation as to why he did not allow Williams to make the trip.

"Just didn't think that it was fair," he said. "I just hold doing things the right way in a high regard, and I didn't feel like that was the case the other day. So I just elected to not allow Malik to come on this trip."

Despite Williams not meeting standards set forth by the program, Pegues added that he "fully expects" the three-time captain to play in their upcoming regular season finale vs. Virginia this Saturday at the KFC Yum! Center.

"I think, even despite everything that has gone on this season, I think that Malik deserves the opportunity to walk out on the floor for Senior Night," he said. "It's unfortunate what's transpired this season, but nonetheless, I just feel like that's the right thing to do. So that's what we're going to do."

The game against the Hokies wasn't the first time this year that the 6-foot-11, 250-pound big man was absent from the sidelines. He was indefinitely suspended back on Jan. 31 for not upholding the "standard which all of our guys are expected to meet" at "different times throughout the year." He missed Louisville's games vs. North Carolina and at Syracuse, and was reinstated in time for their rematch at Notre Dame.

"I feel like it’s my duty and responsibility to maintain the character and the integrity in our locker room," interim head coach Mike Pegues said when announcing Williams' suspension. "When and if Malik decides he wants to partake in that, he will be welcomed back with open arms.”

Williams also made headlines with his postgame comments following Louisville's first matchup vs. Notre Dame - an 82-70 loss - back on Jan. 22. When asked if the players had tuned out the coaching staff, he responded with "I don't have a comment for that." Four days later, the university and head coach Chris Mack mutually parted ways.

Voted as a 2021-22 preseason All-ACC Second Team selection, the Fort Wayne, Ind. native is averaging 9.3 points and 7.7 rebounds per game so far this season, leading the team in rebounding while placing second behind Noah Locke in scoring.

(Photo of Malik Williams: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter