Mike Pegues Provides Update on J.J. Traynor

The Cardinals sophomore forward has only played in three games this season.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Heading into the 2021-22 season, many believed that J.J. Traynor was a likely candidate to have a breakout season for the Louisville men's basketball program.

During his true freshman season the year prior, the 6-foot-8, 200-pound forward was a solid contributor off the bench, averaging 3.9 points and 2.0 rebounds in 13 minutes, and seeing action in all 20 of the Cardinals' games that season. He had a team high 11 blocks, shot 49.1 percent from the field, and his three dunks against Evansville tied the Louisville record for most dunks in a freshman debut.

But this season, he has been almost nowhere to be found. After averaging 13 minutes per game last year, the Bardstown, Ky. native has only played in 13 total minutes as a sophomore. He has not played since Louisville's game against Southeastern Louisiana back on Dec. 14, and has only played in three of Louisville's 23 games on the season.

After Louisville's 92-69 loss to Syracuse, a game that was decided long before the final horn and one where Traynor still did not see the floor for garbage time, interim head coach Mike Pegues was asked about Traynor's status.

"We're gonna talk with J.J. and his family this week about something that they wanted to talk to us about," he said. "It's certainly not anything personal. J.J. has been working hard. He's a good kid, he's got a bright future."

Adding to the fact that Traynor was not given any minutes in a game that was a clear blowout, the Cardinals were short two big men in their game against the Orange. Forward/center Malik Williams was suspended, and reserve center Roosevelt Wheeler was out due to a concussion.

Against Syracuse, Pegues opted to have forwards Sydney Curry and Jae'Lyn Withers as their main frontcourt rotation, with even Gabe Wiznitzer - who before Williams was suspended, hadn't played since that game against SE Louisiana - getting four minutes of playing time.

"Playing J.J. tonight, to be quite honest, it wouldn't have saved the day," Pegues said. "We got to be able to get some stops, and we got to be able to make some shots.

Louisville will be back in action on Wednesday, Feb. 9 when they travel up to South Bend, Ind. for a rematch with Notre Dame. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST.

(Photo of J.J. Traynor, Mike Pegues: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

