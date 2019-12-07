Louisville Maven
Perimeter weapons shown against Pitt

samdraut

Louisville men’s basketball showed its shooting prowess against Pitt Dec. 6 at the KFC Yum! Center. Eight different Cardinals made 3-pointers in Louisville’s 64-46 victory, Louisville’s second conference win of the season.

Ryan McMahon made a team-high three 3-pointers while Jordan Nwora knocked down two shots from behind the arc. Dwayne Sutton, Steven Enoch, Darius Perry, Lamarr Kimble, Malik Williams and Samuell Williamson each made a 3-pointer as Louisville went 11 of 26 on 3-point attempts.

The Cardinals made nine 3-pointers in the first half. Louisville coach Chris Mack thought his team took high percentage shots in the first half because of paint touches.

“If you look at some of the threes that we made in the first half, we were running offense, those were open shots,” Mack said. “We weren’t taking ill-advised shots. I thought the ball touched the paint, or at least got close to the lane on several of those 3-point attempts and that’s when the defense will converge.”

McMahon believes Louisville is dangerous because its perimeter shooters are willing to share the ball.

“It shows the weapons that we have, it shows our versatility,” McMahon said. “Not only do you have a bunch of weapons, it doesn’t really matter if you have those weapons and you have a selfish team, but we have a bunch of selfless guys that really only care about getting the best shot for our team.”

Mack called the Cardinals an extremely good shooting team, which can progress even more as they learn when to take good shots.

