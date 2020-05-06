Louisville offers Class of 2021 point guard Bobby Pettiford Jr

The University of Louisville men's basketball program is the latest to officially offer a scholarship to Class of 2021 guard Bobby Pettiford Jr, he announced Wednesday.

A six-foot, 170-pound point guard for South Granville HS in Creedmore, NC, Pettiford is the fifth-ranked prospect in the state of North Carolina, the No. 26 point guard in the Class of 2021 and the No. 157 prospect in the nation according to the 247Sports composite. It is his sixth scholarship offer and his second among Power Five schools, following Virginia Tech.

He might be a three-star prospect with a limited offer sheet, but he has proven himself as both a scorer & facilitator and is bound to see his recruitment explode in the near future. In his junior season for the Vikings, he averaged 21.8 points, 7.4 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 2.9 steals per game over 31 games played.

He was a First-Team North Carolina All-State selection and a Honorable Mention Junior All-American according to MaxPreps.

The offer comes after he took a virtual visit with head coach Chris Mack and assistant coach Dino Gaudio last week according to Stockrisers' Jake Weingarten.

Pettfiford is the 16th uncommitted 2021 prospect to receive an offer from the Cardinals and the fifth point guard. Four-star power forward Bryce Hopkins is currently Louisville's only commitment in the Class of 2021.

