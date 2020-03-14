Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Basketball
Football

Former Louisville coach Rick Pitino hired at Iona

samdraut

Former Louisville men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino agreed to become Iona’s next head coach March 14. After 10 seasons as Iona’s head coach, Tim Cluess stepped down due to health concerns.

Pitino returns to college basketball after a three-year absence.

“My passion in basketball started in New York and will end there at Iona College,” Pitino said in a statement. “At Iona, I will work with the same passion, hunger and drive that I’ve had for over 40 years. There is a real professionalism in how things are run here and this is a very tight, strong community.”

Pitino coached at Louisville from 2001 to 2017, winning more than 400 games, reaching three Final Fours and winning a national championship in 2013. Pitino was fired from Louisville in 2017 due to a federal bribery investigation.

He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013. Pitino was the first coach in NCAA history to take three different teams to the NCAA Final Four. He won a national championship in 1996 and reached three Final Four while at Kentucky.

Pitino was announced as the Panathinaikos, a team in the EuroLeague, in December 2018. He coached one season for the professional team in Greece.

Pitino was hired as Greece's National Team head coach in November 2019. 

Pitino coached two different teams in the NBA, the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Louisville NCAA Rewind: March 14th

With the 2020 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament cancelled, Louisville Report will go back in time to recap all of the University of Louisville men's basketball's NCAA Tournament games from each date in March and early April. Special thanks to Sports-Reference.com for boxscores and the Courier-Journal for newspaper archives.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville NCAA Rewind: Cards Avoid Upset, Sneak Past Ohio

Louisville nearly started their 1961 NCAA Tournament run with a loss to the Ohio University Bobcats, a team they had beaten by 33 less than a month earlier.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville NCAA Rewind: Louisville Upsets Michigan State To Claim 1st Final Four

Second half adjustments from head coach "Peck" Hickman and a pair of 20 point performances from the Cardinals powered their upset victory over Michigan State, and sent them to their first ever Final Four.

Matthew McGavic

NCAA Plans To "Grant Relief" To Spring Sport Athletes, Suspends Recruiting

UofL baseball, men's & women's golf, lacrosse, rowing, softball, men's & women's tennis, and track & field student-athletes could be granted an additional year of eligibility.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville's Final Bracketology Projection

ESPN's Joe Lunardi released his final bracketology of the season

Matthew McGavic

Chris Mack Responds To NCAA Tournament Cancellation

Louisville head coach Chris Mack said on Twitter that he feels "empathy and sadness" for his seniors and is "disappointed" that the NCAA chose to cancel rather than suspend March Madness.

Matthew McGavic

NCAA Cancels Division I Men's & Women's Basketball Tournaments

Louisville men's and women's teams were potentials to receive at-large bids

samdraut

Louisville suspends all athletic activities due to coronavirus

Louisville decides to suspend athletic participation in conjunction with ACC

samdraut

ACC suspends all athletic related activities due to coronavirus

Louisville won't competed in scheduled games until further notice

samdraut

Vince Tyra Discusses ACC Tournament Cancellation

Watch: University of Louisville AD Vince Tyra talks about the ACC Tournament's cancelation, the 2020 NCAA D1 basketball tournaments, and UofL spring competition.

Matthew McGavic