Points of Emphasis: Louisville vs. Notre Dame

Here are the more significant storylines to follow ahead of Louisville's men's basketball's rematch with Notre Dame:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program is still searching for their first win of the post-Chris Mack era, as they are coming off of a brutal loss at Syracuse for their fifth-straight loss.

Next up for the Cardinals (11-12, 5-8 ACC), they are staying on the road for a rematch against Notre Dame (16-7, 9-3). Tip-off is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 7:00 p.m. EST.

Here are a few of the more significant storylines to follow ahead of the Cardinals' matchup against the Fighting Irish:

Cap's Back

After being suspended for the last two games, interim head coach Mike Pegues announced that fifth-year forward/center Malik Williams would make his return against the Irish. The three-time captain was suspended for not upholding the "standard which all of our guys are expected to meet" at "different times throughout the year."

While Williams has only been back for one practice session so far ahead of the Cardinals' rematch with Notre Dame, Pegues was pleased with both the energy he brought, and how his teammates responded to his return.

"He's obviously a difference maker for us, just in terms of his experience and his ability to communicate, and help guys on both ends of the floor," he said. "We certainly missed that, and it's good to have that back, and it's good to have him back.

Voted as a 2021-22 preseason All-ACC Second Team selection, the Fort Wayne, Ind. native is averaging 10.0 points and 8.7 rebounds per game so far this season, leading Louisville in both categories.

Positive and Desperate

Despite getting ran off the floor against Syracuse, a game where Louisville displayed very little fight, Pegues believes that was most likely a one-off performance. In their first two games after parting ways with Chris Mack, the Cardinals played greatly inspired basketball, and nearly upset both Duke and UNC.

"I don't think that one game was indicative of who we are as a team, and where we are in terms of our spirit and our fight," he said. "I would like not to think that any one guy in that locker room, despite the loss, is completely deflated."

At the same time, Pegues says that he wants his guys to play with "sense of desperation" in order to snap their losing streak. Louisville has lost their last five games, including eight of their last nine.

"We have to string good possessions together, defensively and offensively, handle a punch and not fall apart, stay together," he said. "It's a lot of little things that go into it that we haven't quite gotten over the hump with, but we're obviously very, very much still invested in trying to figure that out, and win some games down the stretch."

Full Steam Ahead

As previously noted, Notre Dame is a completely different team than they were at the beginning of the season. They started with a mark of just 4-5 including a three-game losing streak to Texas A&M, Illinois and Boston College.

Now, Notre Dame is on the verge of being alone at the top.

Since that poor start, the Irish have won 12 of their last 14 games - including an 82-70 win over Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center on the day of Russ Smith's jersey retirement.

With Duke getting upset against Virginia on Monday, the Blue Devils and Fighting Irish are now tied for the top spot in the ACC standings, with Duke claiming the tiebreaker. Coach K and Co. don't play until Thursday, so a win over Louisville for Mike Brey's squad would give them the top spot in the league.

Three and D

Throughout his tenure as the head coach of Notre Dame, Mike Brey has been known as an offensive guru. While that is something that still rings true, their offensive efficiency this season isn't the cream of the crop of the ACC like we're accustomed to.

According to KenPom, the Fighting Irish have the 72nd-ranked offense in Division I and the ninth-best in the ACC. They average 70.0 points per game and connect on 45.2 percent of their field goal attempts, which comes in at 212th and 115th in D1, respectively.

Most of Notre Dame's offense comes from beyond the arc on three-point shots, as they shoot 35.5 percent on three-point attempts. Five players for the Irish have connected on at least 26 threes, and three of those five are shooting at a 37.0 percent clip or better.

Surprisingly, the Irish have also been playing really well on the defensive side - something they traditionally have not been known for under Brey. Their scoring defense of 65.5 points per game is fourth in the ACC, and their KenPon defensive efficiency rating of 96.8 is their best since the 2011-12 season.

(Photo of Dane Goodwin, Samuell Williamson: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter