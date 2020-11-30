Points of Emphasis: Louisville vs. Western Kentucky

(Photo of Carlik Jones, JJ Traynor, Jae'Lyn Withers: Scott Utterback/Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

(EDIT)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Despite having yet another sloppy start to a game, the Louisville men's basketball program still was able to find their rhythm and continue their undefeated start to the season. The Cardinals took advantage of a career night from redshirt freshman Jae'Lyn Withers, downing the Prairie View A & M Panthers 86-64. Continuing their five game home-stand to begin to 2020-21 season, Louisville now prepares for Western Kentucky. Tipoff is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 1st at 6:00pm EST, and can be viewed on ESPN2.

Here are a couple of the more significant storylines to follow ahead of Cardinals' matchup with the Hilltoppers:

Tested Early

While two of Louisville's three games up to this point have consisted of opponents ranked outside of the top 300 according to KenPom.com, all three of Western Kentucky's games have come against teams inside the top 100, with the Hilltoppers making it to the championship game of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic.

WKU kicked off the season facing Northern Iowa, a team that was picked to win the Missouri Valley Conference in the preseason and sports the Preseason MVC Player of the Year in AJ Green. While Green scored a game high 28, the Tops edged past the Panthers 93-87 thanks in part to turnovers and their efforts at the free throw line.

In the semifinals of the Crossover Classic, Western Kentucky was able to pull off a mild upset against the Memphis Tigers, 75-69. WKU's Charles Bassey finished 3 blocks short of a triple-double, and preseason AAC Rookie of the Year Moussa Cisse & Second-Team All-AAC selection DJ Jeffries were held to just 6 points a piece.

The Hilltoppers were handed a 70-64 loss against No. 15 West Virginia in the the championship game of the Crossover Classic, but it was not for a lack of trying. WKU finished with four double-digit scorers, including a game-high 15 from Bassey.

The Men in the Middle

Speaking of Bassey, he is undoubtedly the heart and soul of this Hilltoppers squad. After suffering a broken tibia last December vs. Arkansas, the 6-foot-11 & 235-pound center has made a triumphant return to the court.

Through WKU's three games so far this season, the junior from Aspire Academy in Louisville is averaging a double-double with 15.7 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game. His best performance since returning from injury came against Memphis, as he put up 21 points, 10 rebounds and 7 blocks.

Bassey's not the only skilled big man on the Tops' roster. Stretch four Carson Williams also had a solid game against Memphis, scoring 14 points and coming away with 9 boards. He is averaging 9.7 points and 6.7 rebounds so far this season.

Given Louisville's thin depth at center with forward/center Malik Williams out, this is ripe with opportunity for a mismatch. Jae'Lyn Withers & JJ Traynor will have to step up in a big way to prevent a complete and total domination by WKU in the paint.

Backcourt Shootout

While Bassey & Williams vs. Louisville's bigs might be the X-Factor, it's probably not going to be the game's most entertaining matchup to watch. That belongs to Louisville guard Carlik Jones vs. WKU guard Taveion Hollingsworth.

Louisville's coaching staff has raved about Jones since he arrived on campus as a graduate transfer from Radford, and now we see why. Not only is the 6-foot-1, 185-pound guard leading the Cardinals scoring (17.0 PPG) and assists (5.7 APG), but he is also leading in rebounding (7.3 RPG).

Hollingsworth is no slouch, either. So far he is living up to his billing as an all-conference guard, as the Lexington, Ky. native leads the Tops with 19.0 points per game. He might not have the rebounding (2.3 RPG) and assist (2.3 APG) numbers that Carlik has, but both have the ability to score at will, making their matchup an interesting one to follow throughout the game.

Shoot The Three?

One way that Louisville could counter WKU's advantage down in the paint, is by capitalizing on their poor three-point shooting defense to start the year. Northern Iowa, Memphis & West Virginia have combined to shoot 34-71 (47.9%) on three point attempts against WKU.

The only issue? Louisville hasn't been great shooting the long ball to start the season.

The Cardinals only return 11% of their total three-point field goals (27 of 255) from their 2019-20 team, and it has showed early. Louisville has connected on just 29.2% (14-47) of their threes so far this season, with Carlik Jones & Dre Davis leading the pack with three a piece.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp