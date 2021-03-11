Who Are Louisville's Potential NCAA Tournament Bid Stealers?

Several teams could play their way into the NCAA Tournament and knock Louisville off the bubble and out of the Big Dance.

(Photo of Carlik Jones, Dre Davis, Quinn Slazinski: Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following an early exit from the ACC Tournament, the Louisville men's basketball program standing to make the NCAA Tournament is on relatively shaky ground. Sporting an overall record of 13-7 with a NET ranking of 57th, they are firmly in 'bubble' territory.

But even after their loss to Duke, the Cardinals will more than likely find themselves on the right side of said bubble. While ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi think's Louisville could fall to 'Last Four In' territory, he still believes they are in the field of 68.

That being said, there's still plenty of time for chaos to unfold across the college basketball landscape. Several teams could still make runs in their respective conference tournament, and potentially secure themselves an automatic or at-large bid that would curb Louisville's NCAA Tournament dreams.

Here are those teams that could burst Louisville's proverbial bubble, and prevent the Cardinals from going to the Big Dance if enough of them punch their tickets:

Duke (13-11, 9-9 ACC): We'll start with the the team Louisville just faced. Given how the Blue Devils are playing down in Greensboro, N.C., it's not inconceivable that they could go on a run to win the ACC Championship. But, that is the only way they can get to the tournament, and have to face Florida State, Virginia Tech or North Carolina, and potentially Virginia to do it.

Next Game: Thursday, Mar. 11 at 6:30 p.m. EST vs. Florida State (ESPN)

Syracuse (16-8, 9-7 ACC): The Orange have a little bit of a more straightforward path, at least according to Lunardi. Beat Virginia, and you are firmly in the field. To be fair, he currently has them in the 'Last Four In', but that's not to say the selection committee does.

Next Game: Thursday, Mar. 11 at 12:00 p.m. EST vs. Virginia (ESPN2)

Seton Hall (13-12, 10-9 BE) or St. John's (16-10, 10-9 BE): As of right now, the Big East has three NCAA Tournament 'locks': Villanova, Creighton and UConn. The winner between the Pirates and the Red Storm in the quarterfinals will likely go on to face top-seeded 'Nova, who has dropped two of their last three thanks to injuries to Collin Gillespie and Justin Moore.

Next Game (Both): Thursday, Mar. 11 at 3:00 p.m. EST (FS1)

Boise State (17-7, 14-6 MW), Utah State (17-7, 15-4 MW) or Colorado State (16-5, 14-4 MW): That's right, three separate teams from the Mountain West have the potential to burst Louisville's bubble. Even worse, they all face different opponents for the quarterfinal round of the conference tournament, including San Diego State, who is already considered a 'lock' for the Big Dance. However, Lunardi lists Colorado State & Boise State as part of his most recent 'Last Four In', so Louisville only really has to worry about Utah State crashing the party.

Next Game (Boise State): Thursday, Mar. 11 at 5:30 p.m. EST vs. Nevada (CBS Sports Network)

Next Game (Utah State): Thursday, Mar. 11 at 9:00 p.m. EST vs. UNLV (CBS Sports Network)

Next Game (Colorado State): Thursday, Mar. 11 at 11:30 p.m. EST vs. Fresno State (CBS Sports Network)

Ole Miss (15-10, 10-8 SEC): The Rebels have been on the hot streak over the last month, winning seven of their last nine games entering the SEC Tournament. They're matched up with a lowly South Carolina team to start their postseason, and would face LSU in the quarterfinals should they advance past the Gamecocks.

Next Game: Thursday, Mar. 11 at 9:00 p.m. EST vs. South Carolina (SEC Network)

Memphis (15-7, 11-4 AAC): Good 'ol Memphis State. The American is a two bid league as of now with Houston and Wichita State considered locks, but the Tigers could change that. Considering they'll be facing the winner of East Carolina (8-10) and UCF (10-11), there's a good chance they could advance to the semis and put themselves into consideration for the 'Last Four In'.

Next Game: Friday, Mar. 12 at 10:00 p.m. EST vs. ECU/UCF (ESPNU)

