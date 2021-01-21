FootballBasketballOther Sports
Louisville to Air Pregame Show Prior to Tipoff vs. Duke

It will be live-streamed for the half hour leading up to the Cardinals' 4:00 p.m EST tipoff vs. the Blue Devils.
(Photo of David Johnson, Tre Jones: Rob Kinnan/USA TODAY Sports)

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

The University of Louisville will offer a live-streamed, half-hour pregame television show prior to the Cardinals’ 4 p.m. men’s basketball game against Duke on Saturday in the KFC Yum! Center.

Hosted by in-arena personality Allison Cook and sponsored by KORT Physical Therapy, the show will be streamed live from 3:30-4 p.m. ET on the UofL Men’s Basketball Twitter account @LouisvilleMBB (https://twitter.com/LouisvilleMBB), the men’s basketball Facebook page @LouisvilleMBB (https://www.facebook.com/LouisvilleMBB/) and on Louisville Cardinals YouTube GoCards page (https://www.youtube.com/GoCards).

The program will feature interviews with former Cardinals Jordan Nwora, Dwayne Sutton and Ryan McMahon; additional stories with sophomore guard David Johnson, new arena public address announcer Lance McGarvey and a look back at the Cardinals’ 2020 victory at Duke; plus season highlights and comments from UofL Coach Chris Mack. The show will originate live from the KFC Yum! Center and take fans up to the top of the hour and ESPN’s telecast of the game.

