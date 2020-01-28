Preview: Louisville prepares for healthier Boston College

Louisville men’s basketball takes its six-game winning streak on the road against a team that coach Chris Mack says is playing with more continuity. The Cardinals (17-3 overall, 8-1 in the ACC) tip off against Boston College at 9 p.m. in Chestnut Hill Jan. 29.

Boston College (10-10 overall, 4-5 in the ACC) ended a four-game losing streak with a 61-56 victory over Virginia Tech last Saturday. The Eagles have four players scoring in double figures for a team averaging 64.2 points per game.

“They have gotten healthy,” Mack said. “You look at some of their previous games they are missing three, four or five guys at a time. We know what a challenge it is when you miss one or two.”

Derryck Thornton (12.4 points per game) is Boston College’s leading scorer and Jairus Hamilton made five 3-pointers for 23 points in the Eagles’ win over Virginia Tech. Boston College ranks 25 in the nation with 8.7 steals per game.

Mack said the Eagles front court has versatility to defend guards, so he wants Louisville to emphasize interior scoring.

“We have to be able to get that ball to the paint whether it’s a post-up, a drive, a set play,” Mack said.

After losing to Boston College 66-59 in Chestnut Hill last season, fifth-year senior Ryan McMahon said Louisville needs to go into the game with a different intensity.

“There was not a lot of energy, it was cold, they came out and beat us,” McMahon said. “They were the better team that night, we didn’t really show up.”

Louisville’s 8-1 start in the ACC is its best since joining the conference six years ago.