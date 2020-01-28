Louisville Maven
Preview: Louisville prepares for healthier Boston College

samdraut

Louisville men’s basketball takes its six-game winning streak on the road against a team that coach Chris Mack says is playing with more continuity. The Cardinals (17-3 overall, 8-1 in the ACC) tip off against Boston College at 9 p.m. in Chestnut Hill Jan. 29.

Boston College (10-10 overall, 4-5 in the ACC) ended a four-game losing streak with a 61-56 victory over Virginia Tech last Saturday. The Eagles have four players scoring in double figures for a team averaging 64.2 points per game.

“They have gotten healthy,” Mack said. “You look at some of their previous games they are missing three, four or five guys at a time. We know what a challenge it is when you miss one or two.”

Derryck Thornton (12.4 points per game) is Boston College’s leading scorer and Jairus Hamilton made five 3-pointers for 23 points in the Eagles’ win over Virginia Tech. Boston College ranks 25 in the nation with 8.7 steals per game.

Mack said the Eagles front court has versatility to defend guards, so he wants Louisville to emphasize interior scoring.

“We have to be able to get that ball to the paint whether it’s a post-up, a drive, a set play,” Mack said.

After losing to Boston College 66-59 in Chestnut Hill last season, fifth-year senior Ryan McMahon said Louisville needs to go into the game with a different intensity.

“There was not a lot of energy, it was cold, they came out and beat us,” McMahon said. “They were the better team that night, we didn’t really show up.”

Louisville’s 8-1 start in the ACC is its best since joining the conference six years ago. 

Louisville's Jeff Walz reacts to Kobe Bryant's death

Louisville head coach says Kobe Bryant was remarkable for women's basketball

samdraut

Bionca Dunham changing scouting reports for Louisville

Senior finishes with 12 points, six rebounds and five assists in victory over Pitt

samdraut

Louisville dominates Pitt for 12th straight win

Cardinals improve to 9-0 in the ACC with home victory

samdraut

Live Blog: Louisville vs. Pittsburgh

Cardinals host Pitt at the KFC Yum! Center

samdraut

Louisville plays with energy against Clemson

Chris Mack says his team played with "tremendous energy" in sixth straight victory

samdraut

Louisville honors 1974-75 Final Four team

Cardinals celebrate 45th anniversary for program's third NCAA Final Four

samdraut

Louisville's Samuell Williamson improving defensively

Freshman scores 14 points against Clemson, defense progressing

samdraut

Darius Perry leads Louisville offense against Clemson

Junior guard finishes with 19 points, setting a career-high

samdraut

Louisville dominates Clemson for sixth straight win

Cardinals improve to 8-1 in the ACC with strong home performance

samdraut

Live Blog: Louisville vs. Clemson

The Cardinals host their second straight conference home game, seeking their eighth ACC win

samdraut