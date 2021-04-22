FootballBasketballOther SportsSI.com
Quentin Snider Named Cyprus League Player of the Year

The former Louisville men's basketball standout was named the top player in the Cypriot Basketball League by EuroBasket.
(Photo of Quentin Snider: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports

CYPRUS - Former Louisville men's basketball standout Quentin Snider has been named the Cyprus League Player of the Year by EuroBasket, the organization announced Thursday.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound point guard averaged 14.9 points, 5.8 assists and 3.9 rebounds over 29 total games for Petrolina AEK Larnaca, which operates in the OPAP Basket League - the highest tier of competition in the Cypriot Basketball League on the mediterranean island of Cyprus. He also shot 48.4% from the field and 34.7% on three-point attempts.

The Louisville native helped AEK Larnaca clinch the 2020-21 OPAP Basket League title over Keravnos, winning three games to two. In the decisive game five on Wednesday, Snider chipped in with 15, five rebounds and six assists as AEK Larnaca won 72-65. AEK Larnaca also won the 2020-21 Cypriot Cup last month

Snider has been with a handful of European clubs since being undrafted in 2018 following the end of his Louisville career. His professional career started when he signed with Portugals's S.L. Benifica, only to be waived after 10 games. He then signed with fellow Portuguese club Imortal, then after the conclusion of the 2018-19 season, joined the Dutch Basketball League's Feyenoord.

The Ballard alum had a productive four-year career as a Cardinal. In 131 games and 98 starts, he totaled 1,207 points, 415 assists and 300 rebounds, and was a career 38.2% three-point shooter. He became Louisville's 68th 1,000-point scorer on Jan. 16, 2018 at Notre Dame, the second-most recent Cardinal to eclipse the mark (Jordan Nwora).

Quentin Snider Named Cyprus League Player of the Year

