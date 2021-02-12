FootballBasketballOther SportsSI.com
Search

Report: Ray Spalding Signs Two-Way Contract with Houston Rockets

The former Louisville men's basketball standout has another chance to crack an active NBA roster.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

(Photo of Ray Spalding: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

HOUSTON - Former Louisville men's basketball standout Ray Spalding has signed a two-way contract with the Houston Rockets, according to ESPN Adrian Wojnarowski.

Under his new deal, Spalding will spend the majority of his playing time with Houston's NBA G-League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, and not spend more than 45 days with the Rockets.

The 6-foot-9, 225-pound forward was already a member of the Vipers, although under exclusively a G-League contract, signing it last month prior to the start of the league's season on Wednesday. Through two games, he is averaging 18.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 blocks.

The Louisville native and Trinity alum has spent most of his time at the professional level bouncing between the NBA and the G-League. He has played for the Dallas Mavericks & Phoenix Suns, as well as the Texas Legends & Greensboro Swarm.

In 13 NBA games, almost exclusively with the Suns during the 2018-19 season, he is averaging 3.9 points and 2.4 rebounds per game. Over his 67 games in the G-League, those averages are bumped up to 14.9 points and 9.0 rebounds, on top of 2.1 assists.

Spalding declared for the 2018 NBA Draft after his junior year at Louisville, and was drafted with the No. 56 overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers, only to be traded to the Mavericks immediately afterwards. During his junior campaign, Spalding averaged 12.3 points and 8.7 rebounds per game, and shot 54.3% from the field.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

BBD57AA0-ED91-4732-9C15-E69C52FE5B79
Football

Bryan Brown Excited for Louisville's Defensive Newcomers

USATSI_10687277_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Report: Ray Spalding Signs Two-Way Contract with Houston Rockets

USATSI_12908860_168388606_lowres
Other Sports

Louisville Baseball Taking COVID Notes From Around Collegiate Athletics

USATSI_13324756_168388606_lowres
Football

Bryan Brown's Three Spring Ball Goals For Louisville's Defense

1
Basketball

Louisville Defeats Georgia Tech in 2020-21 Home Finale

Gasparato_action_ASU
Football

Louisville Officially Names Greg Gasparato as Safeties Coach

USATSI_15475212_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Carlik Jones Named to Naismith Trophy Midseason Team

USATSI_12909015_168388606_lowres
Other Sports

Louisville Baseball Picked as Preseason Favorite to Win ACC