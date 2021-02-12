Report: Ray Spalding Signs Two-Way Contract with Houston Rockets

The former Louisville men's basketball standout has another chance to crack an active NBA roster.

(Photo of Ray Spalding: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

HOUSTON - Former Louisville men's basketball standout Ray Spalding has signed a two-way contract with the Houston Rockets, according to ESPN Adrian Wojnarowski.

Under his new deal, Spalding will spend the majority of his playing time with Houston's NBA G-League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, and not spend more than 45 days with the Rockets.

The 6-foot-9, 225-pound forward was already a member of the Vipers, although under exclusively a G-League contract, signing it last month prior to the start of the league's season on Wednesday. Through two games, he is averaging 18.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 blocks.

The Louisville native and Trinity alum has spent most of his time at the professional level bouncing between the NBA and the G-League. He has played for the Dallas Mavericks & Phoenix Suns, as well as the Texas Legends & Greensboro Swarm.

In 13 NBA games, almost exclusively with the Suns during the 2018-19 season, he is averaging 3.9 points and 2.4 rebounds per game. Over his 67 games in the G-League, those averages are bumped up to 14.9 points and 9.0 rebounds, on top of 2.1 assists.

Spalding declared for the 2018 NBA Draft after his junior year at Louisville, and was drafted with the No. 56 overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers, only to be traded to the Mavericks immediately afterwards. During his junior campaign, Spalding averaged 12.3 points and 8.7 rebounds per game, and shot 54.3% from the field.

