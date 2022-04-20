Report: Louisville Showing Interest in Memphis Transfer Emoni Bates

The Cardinals are one of several programs who have reached out to the former No. 1 overall prospect since he officially entered the portal.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program has inserted themselves into the mix for several high-profile players over the last few weeks, and now that includes a former No. 1 overall prospect.

The Cardinals have made contact with former Memphis forward Emoni Bates, who officially entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, according to On3's Joe Tipton. The Cardinals are just one of 13 programs who have reached out to Bates over the last 24 hours.

It's unsurprising to see a multitude of programs already showing interest in Bates, including several other Power Five schools, but Louisville could find themselves with a unique recruiting advantage.

Head coach Kenny Payne reportedly hired Justin Perez - the son of Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez - to be his Director of Basketball Operations. The connection? Bates was the first college basketball player to sign an NIL deal with Roc Nation, which is an agency founded by rap mogul Jay-Z.

Coming out of high school, the 6-foot-9, 190-pound wing was the consensus No. 1 player in the Class of 2022, but opted to reclassify to 2021. A native of Ypsilanti, Mich., he was once committed to Michigan State before enrolling at Memphis after his reclassification.

Bates had an up-and-down year during his lone season wth the Tigers. While he did average 9.7 points and 3.3 rebounds per game and was a regular starter, that also came with a 38.6 shooting percentage and 42 turnovers to 23 assists.

He missed the final nine games of the regular season and Memphis' three games in the AAC Tournament due to a lower back injury. He came off the bench in the Tigers' two NCAA Tournament games against Boise State and Gonzaga, totaling eight points in 15 minutes played.

Louisville has yet to land a commitment since hiring Kenny Payne as their head coach back on Mar. 18, but they are deep into the mix for a handful of players. '22 prospect Devin Ree recently took an official visit, Tennessee transfer Brandon Huntley-Hatfield and West Virginia transfer Sean McNeil have visits coming up, and Morehead State transfer has UofL in his top eight.

The Cardinals has seen a fair amount of roster turnover since the end of their tumultuous 2021-22 season, one that saw them mutually part with head coach Chris Mack in January. Louisville has just five confirmed returners for next season in Sydney Curry, El Ellis, Mike James, Jae'Lyn Withers and J.J. Traynor. Eight players from last season either entered the transfer portal or graduated.

(Photo of Emoni Bates: Petre Thomas - USA TODAY Sports)

