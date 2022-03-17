Media, Basketball World Reacts to Louisville's Hiring of Kenny Payne

Payne is expected to be officially announced as the Cardinals' next head men's basketball coach on Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The University of Louisville will soon have a new men's basketball head coach.

Current New York Knicks assistant coach Kenny Payne to be the program's next head coach, according to multiple reports. The move is widely expected to be approved and announced on Friday morning.

Payne was a four-year player for the Cardinals from 1985 to 1989, helping Louisville win a national championship in 1986. He also developed a reputation as an elite recruiter and one of the top assistants in all of college basketball during his decade at Kentucky.

Ever since the preliminary reports of Payne's hiring were published, there has been no shortage of reactions from those with connections to Louisville, in college basketball media, and others in the world of basketball.

Here's a sampling of what they had to say:

(Photo of Kenny Payne: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

