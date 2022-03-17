Media, Basketball World Reacts to Louisville's Hiring of Kenny Payne
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The University of Louisville will soon have a new men's basketball head coach.
Current New York Knicks assistant coach Kenny Payne to be the program's next head coach, according to multiple reports. The move is widely expected to be approved and announced on Friday morning.
Payne was a four-year player for the Cardinals from 1985 to 1989, helping Louisville win a national championship in 1986. He also developed a reputation as an elite recruiter and one of the top assistants in all of college basketball during his decade at Kentucky.
Ever since the preliminary reports of Payne's hiring were published, there has been no shortage of reactions from those with connections to Louisville, in college basketball media, and others in the world of basketball.
Here's a sampling of what they had to say:
ESPN College Basketball Analyst Dick Vitale
Former Los Angeles Laker and NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson
Former Kentucky Wildcat and social media personality Rex Chapman
Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari
Former Louisville Cardinal Russ Smith
Former Louisville Cardinal and ACC Network analyst Luke Hancock
Former Louisville Cardinal Butch Beard
Former Louisville Cardinal Tony Williams
Former Louisville Cardinal Wade Houston
Floyd Street's Finest's Jeff Greer
Former Kentucky Wildcat and ESPN Anchor Michael Eaves
FOX Sports Writer and Radio Host Aaron Torres
Kentucky Football tight ends coach/recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow
(Photo of Kenny Payne: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)
