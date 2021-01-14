Carlik Jones, Samuell Williamson Lead Louisville Past Wake Forest

The Cardinals move to 4-0 in ACC play for the first time since joining the league.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Heading on the road to put their undefeated 2020-21 conference record on the line, the Louisville men's basketball program was able to keep that streak intact, defeating Wake Forest 77-65 in the LJVM Coliseum..

The Cardinals, who ascended to No. 16 in the latest AP Poll after being unranked for the last three weeks, certainly looked the part. They shot 29-57 (50.9%) from the floor and 7-16 (43.8%) on three-pointers, out-rebounded the Demon Deacons 36-31, and assisted on 15 of their 29 made field goals.

As far as their defense goes, they held Wake Forest to just 21-57 (36.8%) from the field and 7-29 (24.1%) on threes.

Louisville was led primarily by graduate transfer guard Carlik Jones & sophomore forward Samuell Williamson, as each player had a double-double. Jones had a season-high 23 points with 10 rebounds, and Williamson had 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Freshman forward Dre Davis also poured in with 13 points, and sophomore guard David Johnson had a career-high nine assists. On the other end, Wake Forest had four players finish in double figures, led by Davian Williamson's 19 points.

With the victory, Louisville moves to 9-1 on the season and earn their first 4-0 start in the Atlantic Coast Conference since joining in 2014-15. They maintain their first place standing in the league, while Wake Forest drops to 3-4 and winless in four conference games. The Cards have now won six of their seven games against the Deacs since joining the ACC, and are 8-2 against them overall.

Louisville once again had another slow start, as Wake Forest began the game with a 5-0 run and forward Jae'Lyn Withers committed a pair of fouls in the first few minutes. But from there, the Cardinals exploded out to a 21-4 run to put distance between them and Wake Forest, at one point leading by as much as 16.

The Demon Deacons' 1-3-1 zone defense and press gave them fits at times, cutting Louisville's lead to just a single point when Jones briefly exited the game with cramps five minutes into the second half. However, it was eventually figured out by head coach Chris Mack and his players.

The game also marked the season and program debut for guard Charles Minlend, who had suffered a sprained MCL in the preseason. The graduate transfer guard from San Francisco saw just a single minute of in-game action with no stats logged.

Next up for Louisville, they will conclude the second half of their two-game road trip and face the Miami Hurricanes. Tipoff is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 16 at 8:00 p.m. EST on the ACC Network

