Louisville Downs Prairie View A&M, 86-64

(Photo of Carlik Jones, Dre Davis : Scott Utterback/Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program continued their undefeated run to begin 2020-21 season, thumping Prairie View A & M 86-64 to move to 3-0 on the season.

The Cardinals' home winning streak in the month of November extends to 58 straight games, including a perfect 45-0 record in the KFC Yum! Center. During the facility's 11 year existence, Louisville has now won 84 of their 88 non-conference games at home.

Like in their season-opener against Evansville, Louisville got off to a bit of a sloppy start against the Panthers and had trouble figuring out their 2-3 zone. In the game's first thirteen minutes, the Cardinals missed their first six three-point attempts while also coughing it up six times.

But once Louisville made the necessary adjustments, they took off and never looked back. They committed just five turnovers the rest of the way and also shot 6-11 on their remaining threes. Louisville finished the game shooting 60.9% from the floor, scoring 36 points in the paint and a perfect 16-16 on layups and dunks.

On the other end, Prairie View A & M was held to 39.3% from the floor despite guard Jeremiah Campbell exploding for 20 points on 7-12 shooting.

Redshirt freshman forward Jae'Lyn Withers had himself a breakout game, scoring a career-high 20 points and nine rebounds. Sophomore guard David Johnson, who had only scored 13 points in the previous two games combined, matched his career high of 19 points with a team-high six assists.

Graduate transfer guard Carlik Jones chipped in with 15 points for his third-consecutive game in double figures, and freshman Dre Davis had his second-straight with 12.

Next up for Louisville, they will continue their five game home-stand to open up the season, taking on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at the KFC Yum! Center. Tipoff is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 1st at 6:00 p.m. EST on the ACC Network.

