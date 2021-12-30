Louisville Outlasts Wake Forest in ACC Home Opener

The Cardinals snap their two-game losing streak and move to 2-0 in the ACC.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Returning to the court after having to pause all team activities due to COVID-19, the Louisville men's basketball program was able to take a step back in the right direction, taking down Wake Forest 73-69 in their ACC home opener Wednesday at the KFC Yum! Center.

The victory snapped a two-game losing streak for the Cardinals (8-4, 2-0 ACC), who were playing in their first game since Dec. 18 at Western Kentucky before having to take a brief COVID pause. Louisville returned to practice just three days prior to the matchup with the Demon Deacons (11-2, 1-1 ACC), and were missing only reserve center Gabe Wiznitzer.

Louisville shot 39.6 percent from the field for the game, but 48.0 percent and 50.0 percent on three-point attempts in the second half. They allowed 15 points off turnovers to Wake Forest and were out-scored 32-18 in the paint, but made up for it by going 25-34 at the free throw line.

Noah Locke led all scorers with 17 points on 5-8 shooting and 5-7 on threes, Samuell Williamson had 12, while Malik Williams and Mason Faulkner each had 11. Alondes Williams and Jake LaRavia led Wake Forest with 15 points a piece,

Louisville and Wake Forest were neck-and-neck through the first 12 minutes of the game, but then, like so many times this season, the Cardinals' offense went stone cold. After opening the game shooting 5-10, Louisville then proceeded to go 2-13 through the remainder of the half - including a 4:44 minute scoreless stretch and 8:32 segment without making a field goal - allowing an 13-2 Wake Forest run.

Despite the offensive ineptitude in the first half, Louisville's defense kept this game from getting out of hand early. They held the Deacs to just 13-35 in the first half, including 3-14 on three-point attempts. However, the Cards allowed Wake Forest way too many opportunities down low, giving up 20 points in the paint and eight offensive rebounds before halftime.

Wake Forest took a 31-26 lead into the locker room, and got their lead out to as much as nine in the opening minute of the second half, but Louisville still had life. The Cardinals then fired off a 13-3 run, putting them back within striking distance.

From here, Louisville had a bit of trouble stringing together consistant offense and defense. They'd tie the game with Wake Forest, only for the Demon Deacons to get a field goal or free throws on the other end.

But with under eight minutes to go, the Cardinals finally got it together. They used a pair of 6-0 runs - including one while down a point with roughly a minute to go - to turn a four point deficit into a five point lead, holding off the Deacs to claim the win.

Next up, Louisville will head back on the road to Atlanta, Ga. for a matchup at Georgia Tech. Tip-off against the Yellow Jackets is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 2 at 6:00 p.m. EST.

(Photo of Mason Faulkner, Carter Whitt: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

