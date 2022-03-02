Louisville's Win Streak vs. Virginia Tech Snapped with Blowout Loss

It's the Cardinals' first loss to the the Hokies since 1991.

BLACKSBURG, Va. - A season of futility for the Louisville men's basketball program wasn't complete without one additional streak coming to an end.

Capping off their three-game road trip with the regular season winding down, the Cardinals saw their 17-game winning streak against Virginia Tech come to an unceremonious end, falling 71-42 to the Hokies at Cassell Coliseum Tuesday.

It marked the first win in the series for Virginia Tech (19-11, 11-8 ACC) since a 72-56 decision back on Feb. 13, 1991, when both schools were members of the Metro Conference. It was also the lowest total points in a game for Louisville (12-17, 6-13 ACC) since a 42-31 win over Cincinnati back on Mar. 7, 1981.

Adding insult to injury, Louisville was once again without leading rebounder and second-leading scorer Malik Williams. The fifth-year big man did not make the trip to Blacksburg, according to the Courier-Journal's Brett Dawson, per a coaches decision.

The only thing that went Louisville's way in the contest was the play of Sydney Curry. The JUCO transfer notched a double-double on a game-high 18 point with 10 rebounds, while also collecting three assists. He shot 8-12 from the field, with the rest of the Cardinals going 9-35.

The start of the this game mirrored that of Louisville's previous outing at Wake Forest. The Cardinals scored the game's first points, immediately gave up a 12-0 Virginia Tech run, and the Hokies never really looked back, leading by as much as 28.

Tech shot 46.7 percent from the field and 42.9 percent on three-point attempts, won the rebounding battle 36-28, and forced 18 Louisville turnovers that led to 28 points. Meanwhile, the Cards were 36.2 percent from the field and 31.6 percent on threes, and garnered just eight turnovers.

Next up, Louisville will return home for a matchup against Virginia in their regular season finale. Tip-off against the Cavaliers is scheduled for Saturday, Mar. 5 at 12:00 p.m. EST.

(Photo of Samuell Williamson, Keve Aluma: Ryan Hunt - USA TODAY Sports)

