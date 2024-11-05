Louisville Pounds Morehead State in Season Opener
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Pat Kelsey era of the Louisville men's basketball program is finally off and running.
Taking the court for their first official game under their new head coach, the Cardinals tipped off the 2024-25 regular season in style, cruising to a 93-45 win over Morehead State on Monday night from the KFC Yum! Center.
It was Louisville's largest margin of victory since taking down Southern 104-54 back on Nov. 13, 2018, and their largest in a season-opener since a 92-38 win vs. South Alabama on Nov. 18, 2001.
While the Cardinals (1-0, 0-0 ACC) put on display a high-tempo, three-heavy offense during their summer foreign trip to The Bahamas and in exhibition play, what carried them to victory against the Eagles (0-1, 0-0 OVC) was stifling half court defensive pressure and hustle.
Louisville held Morehead State to just 23.1 percent from the field and 3-of-21 on three point attempts, while also forcing 21 turnovers, and collecting 12 steals plus six blocks. 29 of their points came off MSU turnovers.
On the other end of the floor, the Cardinals were still able to shoot 45.1 percent for the night despite having a "down" showing of 11-of-36 from beyond the arc. Louisville assisted on 21 of their 32 made basket, and turned it over just five times.
Louisville had five players crack double figures in scoring, led by an 18-point and 12-rebound double-double by Kasean Pryor. J'Vonne Hadley added 15 points, while James Scott, Reyne Smith and Terrrence Edwards Jr. all had 12.
Louisville didn't get off to a super crisp start on the offensive end, making just five of their first 14 shot attempts, including missing five straight. That being said, their effort on the defensive end was present from the jump, holding the Eagles to just two of their first seven shots to hold a 16-8 advantage roughly eight minutes in.
A stretch of three-straight makes served as the catalyst for both an 11-0 run, as well as a massive uptick in defensive intensity. Louisville shot a little better in the rest of the half, making eight of their final 18 shots of the period, while holding Morehead State to just 1-for-21 in the half's final 13-plus minutes.
The defensive surge helped give Louisville a 41-14 halftime lead over Morehead State. It marked the Cardinals' third-largest halftime lead in a season-opener over the past 50 years, as well as their largest halftime lead since leading Georgia Tech 43-16 back on Jan. 19, 2019.
On the other side of the break, Morehead State was able to get in a little bit more of a rhythm, but Louisville put together a much better offensive showing than they did in the opening half of play.
While the Eagles shot 9-of-24 in the second half compared to 3-of-28 in the first, conversely, the Cardinals went 19-of-39 after halftime. Louisville led by as much as 50 before coasting to the finish line in the final couple minutes.
Next up, Louisville will continue on their four-game home stand to open the 2024-25 season with a big time showdown against Tennessee. Tip-off against the Volunteers is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 9 at 12:00 p.m. EST.
(Photo of Kasean Pryor: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
