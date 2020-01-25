Louisville Maven
Louisville dominates Clemson for sixth straight win

samdraut

Louisville men’s basketball never trailed in its sixth straight win, defeating Clemson 80-62 at the KFC Yum! Center Jan. 25. The Cardinals (17-3 overall, 8-1 in the ACC) went on a 20-0 run midway through the first half to remain atop the Atlantic Coast Conference standings.

Darius Perry scored a career-high 19 points while Samuell Williamson added 14 points. Steven Enoch finished with 11 points and seven rebounds.

Clyde Trapp finished with 11 points for a Clemson team that shot 34.4 percent from the field and took 38 shots from behind the arc. 

Perry made three of his first four shots, including two 3-pointers, early in the first half.

The Cardinals took complete control of the game, going on a 20-0 run as Clemson went scoreless for nearly six minutes. David Johnson had two assists on transition baskets while Williamson and Nwora each made shots from behind the arc.

Nwora’s 3-pointer with 8:19 left in the first half gave Louisville a 31-9 lead, capping the run.

Clemson closed its deficit to 16 points when Chase Hunter made a 3-pointer with 1:42 left in the first half. The Cardinals answered by scoring five unanswered points, leading 47-26 at halftime as Darius Perry, Jordan Nwora and Samuell Williamson each scored 10 points while the team shot 65.5 percent from the field.

Sutton made a 3-pointer while Perry hit shots from behind the arc on consecutive possessions to extend Louisville’s lead to 57-31 three minutes into the second half.

Clemson couldn’t come closer than 13 points in the second half as Aamir Simms made a pair of free throws to cap a 9-0 run with 3:21 left to cut Louisville’s lead to 72-59. Enoch ended Louisville’s scoring drought that lasted more than four-and-a-half minutes with a basket in the paint. 

