Louisville men’s basketball used a late run for its fifth straight victory. After trailing by as 11 points early in the second half, the Cardinals went on a 15-2 run late in the second half to rally past Georgia Tech 68-64 at the KFC Yum! Center Jan. 22.

Things got interesting in the closing minutes as Georgia Tech went on a 10-0 run during a four-minute scoring drought by Louisville, but Malik Williams made a free throw with 23.2 seconds left to give Louisville a 66-64 lead. Williams made two free throws with 7.4 seconds left to seal the game.

Williams and Steven Enoch each scored 13 points for Louisville. Jordan Nwora and David Johnson added 10 points apiece.

Louisville went without a field goal for more than four minutes while Georgia Tech made 8 of its first 11 shots to take a 16-12 lead seven minutes into the game.

Moses Wright had a tip-in that extended Georgia Tech’s advantage to 23-16 with 8:39 left in the first half. Louisville’s offense started playing more efficiently, making three consecutive field goals capped by a shot from behind the arc by Jordan Nwora to close the Cardinals’ deficit to two points.

Georgia Tech scored six of the final eight points of the first half, leading 38-32 at halftime. Georgia Tech shot 61.9 percent from the field in the first half.

Michael Devoe made a 3-pointer as Georgia Tech scored the first five points of the second half to take a 43-32 lead. Dwayne Sutton answered with a shot from behind the arc.

Samuell Williamson hit a 3-pointer to cap a 7-0 run as Louisville pulled within three points with just over 15 minutes left. Johnson had a drive and score to bring Louisville within 47-46.

Steven Enoch made a free throw with 11:10 left to tie the score, but Wright answered with a corner 3-pointer.

Lamarr “Fresh” Kimble scored on a drive with 7:33 left to give Louisville its first lead since early in the first half. Malik Williams scored on back-to-back possessions to extend Louisville’s lead to 59-54. Ryan McMahon had a transition layup to force a Georgia Tech timeout with 5:36 left as Louisville stretch its advantage to seven points.

Enoch scored and McMahon made a pair of free throws for Louisville’s first double-digit advantage, capping a 15-2 run with five minutes left.

Devoe made a 3-pointer with 3:35 left to pull Georgia Tech within four points. James Banks III had a dunk with 1:20 left as Georgia Tech went on a 10-0 run, aided by a Louisville scoring drought that lasted more than four minutes to cut the Cardinals’ lead to 65-64.

After a Louisville timeout, the Cardinals couldn’t come away with points on an empty possession.

Clinging to a one-point lead, Louisville forced a defensive stop and Williams rebounded the miss with 23.2 seconds left. After a missed 3-pointer, Williams grabbed another defensive rebound with 7.4 seconds left and was fouled.