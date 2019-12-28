Louisville Maven
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Recap: Kentucky outlasts Louisville in overtime

samdraut

Kentucky men’s basketball edged Louisville 78-70 in Lexington Dec. 28 at Rupp Arena. The Wildcats built a double-digit lead in the second half before Louisville rallied to force overtime.

After scoring on its first two possessions, Louisville struggled offensively, making 1 of its next 12 shots. A 3-pointer by Tyrese Maxey gave Kentucky its first lead with 13 minutes left in the first half. Nate Sestina scored on the next possession for a 9-6 lead.

Jordan Nwora banked a runner in the lane and was fouled with 7:53 left in the first half, taking the game’s first free throw despite a combined 14 team fouls. Nwora made the ensuing free throw to return the lead to Louisville at 15-14.

Kentucky closed out the final two-and-a-half minutes of the first half on a 9-2 run. Maxey made a 3-pointer on Kentucky’s final possession of the first half for a 32-24 lead.

The Cardinals shot just 35 percent from the field in the first half, making 1 of 11 shots from behind the arc.

Immanuel Quickley made a corner 3-pointer three minutes into the second half to extend Kentucky’s lead to 38-26.

Dwayne Sutton willed Louisville back into the game. After Steven Enoch converted a three-point-play in the low post on a hook shot, Sutton hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key.

Sutton had a steal that led to a transition foul and free throws.

Lamarr Kimble capped a 14-3 run with a pull-up 3-pointer to bring Louisville within 41-40 with 13:07 left. The Cardinals retook the lead when Enoch hit a shot from behind the arc with 9:30 left, but Louisville couldn’t build its lead with several empty possessions.

Maxey made a 3-pointer with 7:50 left to give Kentucky a 48-46 lead.

Kentucky’s bench was charged with a technical foul, resulting in a free throw by Nwora and Malik Williams scored on the ensuing possession on an offensive rebound to cut Louisville’s deficit to 52-51 with 4:12 left.

Kimble made a corner 3-pointer to return the lead to Louisville briefly, but Nate Sestina had a layup to give Kentucky a 55-54 lead.

Nwora made a free throw to tie the score. Both teams traded baskets as the game remained tied with less than two minutes left.

Quickley made a pair of free throws with 1:11 left to give Kentucky a 59-57 lead. Enoch answered with a hook shot in the lane with 46.6 seconds left.

Maxey had a runner in the lane with 32 seconds left to return the advantage to Kentucky. Louisville called a timeout with 24.9 seconds left. Kimble answered with 10.6 seconds left on a reverse layup to even the score at 61-61.

Maxey had one final drive, sending up a shot along the baseline that missed, but Keion Brooks had a put-back that just rolled out.

Sutton scored on a drive and was fouled on Louisville’s opening possession of overtime, converting a three-point-play.

Quickley made a 3-pointer from the wing late in the shot clock to return the lead to Kentucky with 3:18 left.

After McMahon made a free throw to tie the game at 65-65, Nwora made a corner 3-pointer on Louisville’s next possession for a 68-65 advantage.

Richards converted a three-point-play on a put-back and then scored on the next possession to give Kentucky a 70-68 lead with just over a minute left in overtime.

Enoch tied the score with 48 seconds left with a hook shot in the lane, but Richards made two free throws with 27.4 seconds left. McMahon missed a 3-pointer attempt on Louisville’s ensuing possession. 

Quickley made two free throws with 17.7 seconds left to return Kentucky's lead to two possessions. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Live Blog: Louisville vs. Kentucky

samdraut

Cardinals face rivalry in final non-conference game of regular season

Dwayne Sutton wants Louisville to set the tone in rivalry

samdraut

Fifth-year senior experienced against Kentucky and rivalry

Louisville desires aggressiveness against Kentucky

samdraut

Experienced team travels to Lexington for rivalry game

Louisville's Chris Mack: Kentucky is "extremely impressive"

samdraut

Cardinals play Kentucky in final game of non-conference schedule

Wish list for Louisville men's basketball

samdraut

Cardinals ranked third heading into final non-conference game

Louisville football's 2010s All-Decade team

samdraut

Best players of the decade for Louisville football

Louisville defense fundamentally focused in bowl practices

samdraut

Cardinals face 18th-ranked rushing offense in Mississippi State

Adonis Boone prepares at left tackle for Louisville's bowl game

samdraut

Adonis Boone replaces Mekhi Becton at left tackle for bowl game

Louisville turns to defense against Miami (Ohio)

samdraut

Cardinals limit visitors to 27 percent shooting in 11th win

Tee Webb signs with Louisville football

samdraut

Cardinals land Georgia quarterback for 2020 recruiting class