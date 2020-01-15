Louisville Maven
Louisville escapes with ACC win against Pitt in overtime

samdraut

Another day, another conference road win.

Louisville men’s basketball escaped the Peterson Events Center with a 73-68 overtime victory over Pittsburgh Jan. 14 for its third straight Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) win. The Cardinals trailed by seven points with less than three minutes left in regulation before tying the score in regulation.

Jordan Nwora had a team-high 14 points for Louisville. Dwayne Sutton added 13 points and nine rebounds. David Johnson finished with 11 points and four assists. Louisville shot 38.3 percent from the field and had 14 turnovers.

Trey McGowens scored a game-high 24 points while Xavier Johnson and Justin Champagne each added 11 points for Pitt. The Panthers led for more than 33 minutes in the game and held a nine-point advantage in the first half.

After McGowens hit a 3-pointer with 3:11 left in the second half to give Pitt a 61-54 lead, Louisville didn’t allow another point in regulation, scoring seven unanswered points.

Malik Williams converted a three-point-play on the possession following McGowens shot from behind the arc. Lamarr “Fresh” Kimble made a 3-pointer with 91 seconds left to pull Louisville within one point.

Johnson made a game-tying free throw with 48 seconds left, but neither team scored again in regulation.

With Louisville leading by two points in overtime, Sutton made a shot from behind the arc with a 1:36 left. Williams made two free throws with 21 seconds left to return Louisville’s lead to two possessions after Pitt cut its deficit to 70-68.

Louisville (14-3 overall, 5-1 in the ACC) continues its third-game road trip Jan. 17 against second-ranked Duke. 

