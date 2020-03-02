Louisville uses second half run to defeat Virginia Tech

A slow start didn’t prevent Louisville men’s basketball from moving into first place ACC as the Cardinals defeated Virginia Tech 68-52 in the final home game at the KFC Yum! Center this season March 1. Louisville (24-6 overall, 15-4 in the ACC) outscored the visitors by 16 points in the second half after the teams were tied at halftime.

Jordan Nwora finished with a game-high 20 points along with 12 rebounds for Louisville. Ryan McMahon added 10 points while Steven Enoch had eight points and 11 rebounds.

Jalen Cone scored a team-high 15 points and Nahien Alleyne added 12 points for the Hokies (15-14 overall, 6-12 in the ACC).

Neither team led by more than two possessions in the first half as the Cardinals shot 40.7% from the field along with seven turnovers. Virginia Tech took its largest lead of the game on a three-pointer by Alleyne with 6:32 left in the first half, but McMahon answered with a jumper to start a 6-0 run to return the lead to Louisville.

Tyrece Radford gave Virginia Tech its final lead of the game four minutes into the second half before Louisville went on a 12-0 run to take control. Nwora made a shot from behind the arc and David Johnson scored in transition while McMahon capped the run with a three-pointer to for a 44-34 lead with 11:59 left in the second half.

Virginia Tech closed within single digits twice, but Nwora and Johnson answered with baskets both times.

The Cardinals hold a half-game lead over Florida State for first place in the ACC. Louisville plays its final game of the regular season against Virginia in Charlottesville March 7.

