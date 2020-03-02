Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Basketball
Football

Louisville uses second half run to defeat Virginia Tech

samdraut

A slow start didn’t prevent Louisville men’s basketball from moving into first place ACC as the Cardinals defeated Virginia Tech 68-52 in the final home game at the KFC Yum! Center this season March 1. Louisville (24-6 overall, 15-4 in the ACC) outscored the visitors by 16 points in the second half after the teams were tied at halftime.

Jordan Nwora finished with a game-high 20 points along with 12 rebounds for Louisville. Ryan McMahon added 10 points while Steven Enoch had eight points and 11 rebounds.

Jalen Cone scored a team-high 15 points and Nahien Alleyne added 12 points for the Hokies (15-14 overall, 6-12 in the ACC).

Neither team led by more than two possessions in the first half as the Cardinals shot 40.7% from the field along with seven turnovers. Virginia Tech took its largest lead of the game on a three-pointer by Alleyne with 6:32 left in the first half, but McMahon answered with a jumper to start a 6-0 run to return the lead to Louisville.

Tyrece Radford gave Virginia Tech its final lead of the game four minutes into the second half before Louisville went on a 12-0 run to take control. Nwora made a shot from behind the arc and David Johnson scored in transition while McMahon capped the run with a three-pointer to for a 44-34 lead with 11:59 left in the second half.

Virginia Tech closed within single digits twice, but Nwora and Johnson answered with baskets both times.

The Cardinals hold a half-game lead over Florida State for first place in the ACC. Louisville plays its final game of the regular season against Virginia in Charlottesville March 7.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mack on Nwora: "One of His Most Complete Games in a Louisville Uniform"

Louisville head coach Chris Mack had high praise for Jordan Nwora in likely his final game in the KFC Yum! Center.

Matthew McGavic

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Hokies @ Cardinals | Game 30

Follow for live updates and analysis from Game 30 vs. Virginia Tech.

Matthew McGavic

Cards Dominate Broncos To Complete Sweep

Between plating double digit runs and tossing a shutout, the Cardinal Nine were in complete control in the series finale vs. Western Michigan from start to finish.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville defeats Virginia Tech in regular season finale

Cardinals end regular season with six straight wins

samdraut

Dana Evans and Elizabeth Balogun out again for Louisville

Injured guards held out for precautionary measures in Louisville's win over Boston College

samdraut

Kylee Shook develops into dynamic forward for Louisville

Senior has three consecutive double doubles as Louisville clinches ACC regular season title

samdraut

Louisville wins ACC regular season title outright

Cardinals win third straight regular season conference title

samdraut

Louisville clinches ACC regular season title against Boston College

Cardinals win fifth straight game, slow Boston College's offense

samdraut

Live Blog: Louisville vs. Boston College

Louisville could secure regular season conference title with victory

samdraut

Louisville seniors classes continue to build on success

Louisville's senior class could become winningest group in program history

samdraut