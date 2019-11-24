Recap: Louisville tops Boise State for fifth straight win

Jazmine Jones and Dana Evans combined for 42 points as Louisville women’s basketball defeated Boise State 98-82 for its fifth straight win. The Cardinals shot 71.4 percent from the field in the first half to build a double-digit advantage that was never threatened.

Louisville took advantage of Boise State's man-to-man defense, a defensive look the Cardinals haven't seen much in their first four games. Louisville coach Jeff Walz estimated Boise State played 90 percent man-to-man defense Sunday, allowing the Cardinals offense to space the floor and spread the ball.

“Offensively we were fantastic, it’s the best we have played,” Walz said. “We were able to get some players in space, put them in places that they succeed.”

Jones had a team-high 22 points while Evans finished with 20 points and eight assists. Kylee Shook and Elizabeth Dixon each added 15 points, the two forwards combining to 13 of 17 from the field.

Walz wasn't as satisfied with his team's defensive performance. Boise State shot 61.4 percent despite 20 turnovers.

“It was pitiful,” Walz said. “I give them (Boise State) a lot of credit too.”

Evans distributed early in the first quarter, dishing out three assists as Louisville went on a 12-0 run to take an 18-5 lead. Jones and Shook combined for 14 points in the opening six minutes.

“I was trying to be aggressive like my coaches and teammates tell me,” Jones said.

The Cardinals ended the first quarter making 8 of 9 shots from the field. Evans had the final basket of the opening period, making a 3-pointer to extend Louisville’s lead to 31-14. Louisville went 13 of 19 from the field in the first quarter.

Louisville continued to shoot well in the second quarter, increasing its lead to more than 20 points before halftime. Elizabeth Balogun had an impactful sequence late in the second quarter, assisting to Shook for a layup, then making a shot from behind the arc and capping the run with a layup to give Louisville a 55-32 lead.

The Cardinals finished the first half shooting 71 percent from the field after Evans scored on a driving layup as time expired.

Boise State pulled within 16 points midway through the third quarter, but Louisville went on an 8-0 run to return its advantage to more than 20 points.

Louisville went on a scoring drought that lasted nearly three minutes in the fourth quarter and had stretch where the Cardinals shot 2 of 14 from the field. Boise State outscored Louisville by seven points in the final quarter.

“Offensively I thought we got to do what we wanted to do,” Boise State coach Gordy Presnell said. “It’s not very often you make 35 field goals and shoot 61 percent and lose by 16.”